Ah, the internet – what a wonderful creation

It seems like that not so long ago, our angry relatives were asking, “Who needs it?”, and trying to ban it on account of the dangers of strangers online (and, by strangers, we mean “what teenage kids might be watching on dad’s work PC”). It’s changed everything – some would say for the better. After all, who needs real-life interaction when you can have virtual friends? Who needs a physical book when you can have a Kindle? Who needs to go outside when you can just watch YouTube videos of people doing things instead?

The fact is, connectivity has revolutionised the way we live our lives. We can do pretty much anything online these days: order food, shop for clothes, watch movies, listen to music and even find love (or at least a date – the love part, we may have to compromise on). Why develop social skills when you can swipe left or right on a screen?

And don’t even get me started on social media. Without Facebook, how would we ever know what our ex-boyfriends are up to now? Or how would we keep up with the latest drama between celebrities we’ve never even met? It’s a good thing we don’t have to worry about things like human interaction or supporting local businesses.

There’s a niche, a need and a reason to get connected with Vox

Sounds pretty mundane when you put it like that, right?

All jokes aside, the concept of connectivity has improved the world we live in and done so in innumerable ways – for example, by providing the world with access to knowledge and information previously unattainable, or the development of an interconnected global village (and beyond). Imagine a universe of learning and sharing at your fingertips (or, rather, don’t – because that’s our tangible reality). Online education. Remote working. Gaming. Streaming. Browsing. Connecting. Thanks to the internet, we can engage with anything, anytime, from the comfort of anywhere we want to be.

Visit vox.co.za and bring it home today!

Today people can find their dream job in New York from Johannesburg. They can join likeminded communities for subcultures they didn’t know they belonged to. The age of the internet has made the outsiders the insiders, allowed us to play to our strengths and brought the whole world to an age of unified collaboration.

Lost without it

Best of all? It’s given us the ability to stay in touch with friends and family no matter where they are.

So, the next time you’re scrolling through your social media feeds or ordering takeout from your favourite restaurant, take a moment to appreciate the wonders of the internet. Without it, we’d be lost in a world of face-to-face communication and physical shopping. And who wants that – especially when that same world completely barred face-to-face communication and physical shopping not so long ago?

It’s safe to say connectivity makes the world go round – and we’d wager that the internet was, definitively, the most important invention of the 21st century. It has revolutionised the way we live our lives and has opened up countless opportunities for people all over the world. Without the internet, we’d be stuck in a world of physical interaction and limited knowledge (as well as a very, VERY depressing 2020). So, let’s all take a moment to appreciate the wonders of the internet and all that it has done for us.

Sold yet? We’d hope so.

Bear with us – this is going somewhere.

Suffice to say, we’re big believers in the power of connectivity (naturally – not like we’ve built an entire business on it or anything). As such, we’ve mastered the art of new ways to get connected. From fibre (the king of kings) to LTE/wireless (same-same, but different) to satellite (whenever, wherever) to everything in between (we’re looking at you, DSL) – there’s a way to enjoy seamless internet for everyone. Primary, secondary, as a backup, failover or last resort – there’s a niche, a need and a reason to get connected with Vox. Enhance it with a backup. Make it reach further with an extender. Power it with a UPS. Maximise it with voice.

The only limits are self-imposed – so let us find a way to get you going and, together, we’ll enjoy the benefits of the internet.

Visit vox.co.za and bring it home today!