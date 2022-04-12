Comprehensive Popia training programme launched for information officers in South Africa

Atvance Intellect, specialists in data, privacy and cybersecurity, has developed a comprehensive information officer training programme designed to provide Popia practitioners, organisations, teams and individuals with essential Popia skillsets and capabilities. The training has been developed by privacy professionals with a combined 24 years of experience in data privacy and cybersecurity.

The course is a combination of training and knowledge base, providing attendees with Popia training alongside access to an online library of up-to-date Popia compliance resources.

In summary

This is a comprehensive, multi-week interactive data privacy training course customised for the South African market and the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

It provides information officers and privacy practitioners with relevant and up-to-date skillsets and resources.

It ensures organisations are compliant with mandated Popia information officer training requirements and that teams are aligned with the real business risks.

“The programme has been developed not only to ensure that companies meet the mandated training requirements of Popia, but with our longstanding industry expertise it will ensure that attendees receive essential knowledge and skills to manage and understand data privacy within their businesses, or for their clients,” says Brendon Ambrose, GM and data privacy lawyer at Atvance Intellect.

“We are unique in that having been in the position of our clients, we created something which we would have liked to have: a course to provide sufficient knowledge of data privacy with a comprehensive blend of constantly updated online tools and resources. The programme was developed to support the growing ranks of information officers who’ve been put into this role without the tools and training they need to fully achieve their mandates.”

Find out more by downloading the brochure here or contacting the Atvance Intellect Information Officer Data Privacy Training Programme team here.

The Atvance Intellect Information Officer Data Privacy Comprehensive Training Programme helps organisations to comply with the requisite information officer training requirements by providing attendees with the skills they need to create, implement and maintain privacy programmes. The skillsets are relevant to both local and international attendees. The course spans several key areas of compliance, privacy and security, and supports organisations in adapting to and remaining compliant with Popia requirements.

“The training allows for organisations to pivot to a comprehensive data privacy training approach, embedding the correct methodologies and frameworks into the business,” says Ambrose. “Running over multiple sessions, with spaced learning and repetition built in, the training covers all the essential areas and provides attendees with certificate once they have completed all the modules and assessments.”

The programme includes:

Popia compliance, awareness and risk management.

Skills to aid in the development and management of a privacy function within a business and how this works with other departments.

Insights designed to promote career growth and skills development for information officers and Popia practitioners.

Compliance, implementation risk management strategies, handling of data breaches and management of gap analyses.

Insights into the concept of information privacy, the role of the information officer, how to build and maintain a privacy compliance framework, and how to build a data privacy strategy.

How to run a data privacy function, including choosing the right software, managing privacy impact assessments and obtaining executive buy-in.

Live training, with material resources for ongoing study and reference, theoretical assessments and access to a dedicated reference portal personalised for each attendee.

The training ticks all the critical boxes for organisations and information officers alike, and provides essential insights and invaluable training to legal teams, quality and risk managers, data privacy champions, human resources practitioners, and data protection and information officers.

“The course provides attendees with the knowledge they need to manage their roles effectively and to mitigate both personal and business risks,” says Ambrose. “It’s independent and customised to suit specific learning styles and outcome requirements and but requires a 42-hour time commitment to ensure proper completion of the Popia-mandated training requirements.”

The training programme has been designed to fit around busy schedules, allowing for attendees to drop in on modules as time permits. In addition, the course includes access to an online library of up-to-date and constantly refreshed resources that can be used for up to a year after training has been completed. The library is updated with critical regulatory and privacy information that users can access on demand to bolster their privacy frameworks or ensure their programmes are aligned with the latest changes in regulation.

Competitively priced with training and access to the up-to-date portal, the Atvance Intellect Information Officer Data Privacy Training Programme is a highly effective way of addressing skills requirements of information officers. Find out more by downloading the brochure here or contacting the Atvance Intellect Information Officer Data Privacy Training Programme team here.