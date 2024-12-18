Big management changes at MTN Group

MTN Group has announced several management changes, including the departure of Frédéric Schepens, CEO of its infrastructure business Bayobab.

Schepens leaves the telecommunications group “effective immediately”, MTN said. “We thank Frédéric for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavours.”

Other changes include:

The appointment of Wanda Matandela as the new CEO of MTN Cameroon, effective 1 March 2025. Matandela is currently chief commercial operations officer at MTN South Africa.

Mitwa Ng’ambi, CEO of MTN Cameroon, will move to the same position at MTN Côte d’Ivoire, effective 1 March 2025, as Djibril Ouattara takes early retirement. Prior to her role in Cameroon, Ng’ambi was CEO of MTN Rwanda.

Mazen Mroue, MTN Group’s chief technology and information officer, will take on the additional responsibility of CEO of the digital infrastructure business. “This new role will incorporate the mobility and fibre businesses of Bayobab, along with executing our data centre strategy as we position MTN Group for growth and profitability in the development of AI across Africa.” — © 2024 NewsCentral Media

