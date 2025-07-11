Blue Label Telecoms to change its name as restructuring gathers pace

Blue Label Telecoms, the JSE-listed company that’s in the process of taking control of mobile operator Cell C, has announced it plans to change its name.

The name change, which is still subject to shareholder approval, comes as the group undergoes a “significant restructuring process” involving the separation of its telecommunications and non-telecoms business units, it said in a statement to investors on Friday.

“In light of this strategic shift, the board believes it is prudent for the company’s name to reflect this new direction by omitting the reference to ‘Telecoms’. Furthermore, the adjustment of the term ‘Blue’ to the abbreviated form ‘Blu’ aligns with the recent adoption of the trading name and logo ‘Blu’ across various marketing platforms,” it said.

“The board has therefore resolved to recommend the change of name to the shareholders of the company for their approval, deeming it a more fitting representation of the company’s evolving identity and business focus.”

The new name – Blu Label Unlimited Group – has been reserved at the Companies & Intellectual Property Commission and at the JSE.

“The JSE long name and short name of the company will change to ‘Blu Label Unlimited’ and ‘Blu’, respectively. The JSE share code will not change,” it said, adding that it will also remain listed in the JSE main board’s telecoms sector.

Cell C listing

The name change comes as Blue Label works to clear the final regulatory hurdles in the way of its purchase of a controlling stake in Cell C. The mobile operator, under the leadership of former Vodacom executive Jorges Mendes, is going through a transformation as it works to trade its way out of difficulty with a new “capex-light” strategy that has seen its financial outlook beginning to look better than it has in many years.

In May, Blue Label disclosed that it may even list Cell C on the JSE as part of the restructuring of the group.

“The proposed restructure is expected to encompass various ancillary transactions, aimed at optimising Cell C’s capital structure and balance sheet in preparation for a potential separation and future listing on the JSE. Should Blue Label elect to implement the proposed restructure, it is envisaged that the various restructuring steps will be inter-conditional and contingent upon the potential listing of Cell C,” it said at the time. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

