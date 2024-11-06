Bookmarks | Is Intel too big to fail?

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Is Intel too big to fail? US officials are considering government intervention: It’s been a while since we’ve heard the phrase, “too big to fail”. While the US government has learnt to avoid that language because of its negative connotations, it’s not stopping it from considering running the same endgame play from 2008 – using taxpayer-funded subsidies to keep a large corporation afloat. This time around, it’s Intel, the chip maker that was once so dominant it was referred to as Chipzilla. Read more on TechSpot . TS

New Ford Mustang blasts into South Africa: The seventh-generation Ford Mustang made its official South African debut on Monday. Available in overseas markets since the middle of 2023, the Blue Oval’s revered pony car is offered exclusively in GT Fastback guise with a 5 l V8 engine and 10-speed automatic gearbox. A more potent Dark Horse model will arrive in the fourth quarter. Time to warm the planet again! More on Times Live . TS

Apple is adding three more useful upgrades to your iPhone with iOS 18.2: Apple’s upcoming iOS 18.2 brings three key upgrades: enhanced Find My sharing options, allowing users to share lost item locations beyond friends and family; a new screen-sharing feature allowing Siri to interact with visible app content; and improved Camera Control on the iPhone 16 series, adding AE/AF lock and customisable double-click speed settings. The release is expected in early December. Read more on TechRadar DM

Corning’s Gorilla Glass under EU antitrust investigation: The European Commission is investigating Corning for potential antitrust violations, alleging the company used exclusivity contracts for its Gorilla Glass to limit competition. The inquiry focuses on agreements requiring mobile device makers to source primarily from Corning and use price-matching tactics. If found guilty, Corning may face fines but can propose commitments to resolve the case. Read more on The Verge DM

Mozilla Foundation crumbles as third of staff cast off: The Mozilla Foundation is laying off around 30% of its staff, approximately 36 people, to streamline its advocacy efforts and increase agility. While advocacy remains central, Mozilla, which makes the Firefox web browser, is revisiting its approach, signalling possible reductions in these initiatives. This follows prior layoffs at Mozilla Corporation and reflects efforts to adapt as it seeks new revenue sources, including advertising. Read more on The Register DM

NHS pilots new iPhone adapter to check patients for throat cancer: A new “endoscope-i-adapter” from Apple allows nurses to use their iPhones to check patients for throat cancer. The solution is being piloted by the UK’s National Health Service. This is Apple’s second foray into healthcare following the September launch of its AirPods Pro 2 earbuds, which double as hearing aids. Is a pattern emerging regarding Apple’s strategy? Read more on Sky News . NN

A new city springs from the rainforest to become Indonesia’s tech hub: If an entire major city was designed from scratch today, what technologies would be built into its fabric? We’re discovering this in real time as Indonesia erects a new capital, with tech at its heart. Read more on The Register . TS