Digimune inks deal with prominent payment solutions company ViaCarte

Digimune, a leading ICT distributor and provider of cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, has announced that ViaCarte, a prominent payment solutions company licensed by Visa and Mastercard in the Bahamas, has integrated Digimune’s cutting-edge privacy protection technology into its banking platform.

Identicate, a bespoke solution developed by Digimune and Viacarte, is a revolutionary product that provides comprehensive protection for banking consumers. The solution was developed in collaboration with cybersecurity giant Norton and London-based Lloyds. It breaks new ground in both insurtech and fintech by addressing critical privacy concerns for card holders.

ViaCarte clients now have the option to add Identicate as a voluntary service, providing comprehensive protection against theft, fraud and data loss. This partnership between Digimune, ViaCarte, Norton and Lloyds sets a new standard in privacy protection, ensuring that card holders can enjoy the benefits of digital payments with peace of mind. The solution will go live in October.

Digimune: the backbone of Identicate

At the heart of Identicate is Digimune’s advanced API (application programming interface), which has been seamlessly embedded into ViaCarte’s entire banking platform, offering card holders unmatched security. With Digimune’s technology, ViaCarte clients can monitor and activate privacy protection features directly from their mobile app, providing real-time, 24/7 coverage against identity theft, fraud and data breaches.

“Digitisation has undoubtedly transformed practically every aspect of our lives and brought about innumerable benefits. However, it comes hand in hand with a host of invisible threats,” said Digimune MD Simon Campbell-Young. “Data breaches and identity theft are growing threats in today’s digital world, with increasing reports of personal information being stolen and misused. As more people conduct their lives online, from banking to social media, cybercriminals have more opportunities to access sensitive data.”

Campbell-Young said the consequences can be devastating, including financial loss, damaged credit and long-term difficulties in restoring one’s identity. With sophisticated tactics such as phishing, social engineering and data breaches on the rise, individuals and businesses must be vigilant in protecting personal and financial information. “We needed a proactive solution, and with that in mind, Identicate was born.”

The Identicate solution

Identicate offers a suite of features designed to protect card holders from a wide range of cyberthreats. With continuous dark web monitoring, the solution scans for compromised digital assets such as social security numbers, credit card information, e-mail addresses and bank account details. When a threat is detected, Identicate notifies the user immediately, allowing them to take swift action to mitigate risks.

Digimune’s platform goes beyond just monitoring; it also educates users on cybersecurity awareness and prevention. This includes phishing and ransomware training, empowering users to protect themselves in an increasingly digital world.

Alongside Identicate, subscribers can benefit from DigiCare’s Cyber Warranty that provides financial protection for any losses suffered. With a range of coverage options, users can choose the level of protection that suits their needs. The warranty covers a range of risks, including phishing scams, virus attacks, dumpster diving, fraudulent in-app purchases and fraudulent EFTs.

Solving a slew of challenges

Digimune’s Identicate platform addresses several challenges faced by modern card holders:

E-mail addresses: Hackers can use stolen e-mail addresses to launch phishing attacks, gain access to accounts or sell them on dark web marketplaces. Identicate monitors for any unauthorised use of the user’s e-mail address, alerting them to potential threats.

Hackers can use stolen e-mail addresses to launch phishing attacks, gain access to accounts or sell them on dark web marketplaces. Identicate monitors for any unauthorised use of the user’s e-mail address, alerting them to potential threats. I dentity numbers: A compromised identity number can lead to fraudulent loans, tax scams and even criminal activities under your name. The system provides alerts if an identity number is at risk.

A compromised identity number can lead to fraudulent loans, tax scams and even criminal activities under your name. The system provides alerts if an identity number is at risk. Passport numbers: Stolen passport numbers can be used for identity theft and illegal travel. Monitoring helps prevent such scenarios by scanning for misuse of your passport details.

Stolen passport numbers can be used for identity theft and illegal travel. Monitoring helps prevent such scenarios by scanning for misuse of your passport details. Credit card information: Credit card theft is a significant concern, leading to unauthorised purchases and financial loss. Identicate continuously scans for leaked credit card details and notifies users if any breaches are detected.

Credit card theft is a significant concern, leading to unauthorised purchases and financial loss. Identicate continuously scans for leaked credit card details and notifies users if any breaches are detected. Phone numbers: Hackers can use stolen phone numbers for Sim swapping, leading to account takeovers. The platform monitors for any signs of such activities.

Hackers can use stolen phone numbers for Sim swapping, leading to account takeovers. The platform monitors for any signs of such activities. Bank account numbers: Compromised bank account numbers can result in unauthorised withdrawals or transfers. Identicate provides early warnings to prevent financial losses.

Compromised bank account numbers can result in unauthorised withdrawals or transfers. Identicate provides early warnings to prevent financial losses. Date of birth: A date of birth is often used as a security question or for identity verification. If compromised, it can be used to unlock accounts or steal identities. Digimune safeguards this critical information.

A date of birth is often used as a security question or for identity verification. If compromised, it can be used to unlock accounts or steal identities. Digimune safeguards this critical information. Physical addresses: Stolen addresses can lead to fraudulent deliveries or even physical threats. The platform monitors for any suspicious use of your address details.

Stolen addresses can lead to fraudulent deliveries or even physical threats. The platform monitors for any suspicious use of your address details. Medical aid ID numbers: These can be used in fraudulent medical claims, putting your health and finances at risk. Digimune ensures medical IDs remain protected.

These can be used in fraudulent medical claims, putting your health and finances at risk. Digimune ensures medical IDs remain protected. Social insurance numbers: A stolen social insurance number can lead to fraudulent tax filings and identity theft. Identicate provides protection against these risks.

Enhancing protection against evolving threats

As Digimune continues to secure innovative partnerships like the one with ViaCarte, the company remains focused on expanding its reach and enhancing protection against the evolving threats of the digital age.

With more deals on the horizon, Campbell-Young said Digimune is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that safeguard identities and assets, ensuring that businesses and individuals can confidently operate in today’s connected world.

