Flutterwave appoints Mansi Babyloni as chief people and culture officer

Africa’s leading payments corporation, Flutterwave, which is valued at more than US$3-billion, has announced the appointment of Mansi Babyloni as chief people and culture officer at Flutterwave.

Mansi, who boasts of 12 years of experience leading companies, transforming HR and finance functions across industries such as manufacturing, consumer products and fintech, was formerly appointed as Flutterwave’s global head of people strategy and special projects in 2020, where she led the team to achieve major improvements in customer experience and helped reimagine experiences for end users.

The fintech giant has now promoted Babyloni to the role of chief people and culture officer, in which she will be responsible for identifying, developing and retaining top talent by transforming the “human” in human resources, and focusing on the culture and process to drive growth for the organisation.

“We are thrilled to have Mansi join Flutterwave. The graduate trainee programme is a key part of our continued efforts to support young talent and help them kick-start their careers. Over the years, we’ve been thinking about developing a programme that serves as a pipeline for talent from the university to the workforce. We’re happy that Mansi and the entire people and culture team at Flutterwave have made this a reality. Because of this project, 200 people will have an opportunity to break into their careers and get started on the path towards achieving their dreams. We’re elated that Mansi is back and pushing impactful projects in her first month with us,” says Olugbenga Agboola, founder and CEO of Flutterwave.

Assuming her new position, Babyloni has, in collaboration with the Flutterwave team, launched a programme titled: “The Flutterwave Graduate Trainee Programme”. The programme aims to support young talent in Nigeria, who will in turn support Flutterwave’s growing need for talent while also equipping young graduates across the continent for a career in tech.

The graduate trainee programme witnessed a huge turnout of young tech enthusiasts, recording over 11 000 applications across the country.

“I am very excited to rejoin the Flutterwave team. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous given the smart and passionate people, strong technology and worldwide footprint. I look forward to partnering with the team,” says Babyloni.

Flutterwave continues to lead the fintech industry in Nigeria and across Africa with innovative solutions to everyday challenges.

