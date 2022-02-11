NEWSLETTER

Government talking to investors about green hydrogen projects

Energy By
Ebhrahim Patel

Government is in talks with potential investors in green hydrogen projects, with Germany having identified the country as a key source of the fuel, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that the government has plans that support the development of a pipeline of green-hydrogen projects worth about R270-billion over the next decade. The fuel is made using renewable energy.

“Green hydrogen has been recognised by the president as a big win for South Africa,” Patel said in a phone interview. “We are in discussions with a number of private companies about this and also, what is very positive, is that Germany has identified South Africa as a primary source of green hydrogen.”

The government plans to develop a domestic market for hydrogen, with the excess to be exported, the minister said. “We are hoping that the market for hydrogen will go further than just Germany,” he said.  — (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP

Share.

Related Posts

© 2009 - 2022 NewsCentral Media