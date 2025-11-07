Licence to chill: Eskom’s Koeberg cleared to keep humming till 2045

The National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) has approved a 20-year licence extension for unit 2 of Eskom’s Koeberg nuclear power station. The extension ensures that the unit will continue to operate until 9 November 2045.

“The approval marks a significant step in strengthening South Africa’s long-term energy security,” Eskom said in a statement.

According to state-owned utility, the unit contributes some 946MW to the grid and has been operating at an energy availability of 100% for 241 consecutive days this year.

“This consistent performance underscores the station’s critical role in supporting South Africa’s electricity supply,” it said.

“The licence extension follows the successful completion of an extensive refurbishment and life-extension programme, which included the replacement of three steam generators, thorough safety inspections, and refuelling activities to ensure the unit’s continued safe and efficient operation.”

Koeberg’s Unit 1 received its long-term operating licence in July 2024, which extended its operating life to July 2044.

“Together, both units are now part of a global cohort of more than 120 nuclear reactors that have safely extended their service beyond the original 40-year design life – affirming Koeberg’s place among the world’s most resilient and well-managed nuclear facilities,” Eskom said.

Role of nuclear

“This achievement supports South Africa’s broader energy planning objectives, including the Integrated Resource Plan 2025, which recognises the role of nuclear energy in delivering low-carbon, cost-effective and dependable baseload power.

“By extending Koeberg’s lifespan, Eskom avoids the need for immediate large-scale infrastructure replacement, preserves critical nuclear skills and contributes to reducing carbon emissions.”

