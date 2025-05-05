Lights, camera, tariffs: Trump declares war on foreign flicks

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he plans to impose a 100% tariff on films produced overseas, extending his restrictive trade policies on US imports to the entertainment sector for the first time.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was directing the US commerce department and his trade representative to “immediately begin the process of instituting” the levy on foreign movies. “WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!” Trump continued in all-caps.

It’s not clear how such a tariff would work, nor how such works would be valued for tariff collection purposes. Many films from Hollywood studios involve global production, including shooting locations in foreign countries and post-production work that can be done anywhere in the world.

The action, however, follows move by China last month to “moderately reduce” the number of Hollywood films allowed in the country in retaliation for Trump’s aggressive tariffs on the US rival. The China Film Administration said in April that the restrictions would “inevitably further reduce the domestic audience’s favourability towards American films”.

While the US film industry is the most influential in the world, foreign films have seen a rise in popularity in recent years, drawing award-winning acclaim. The South Korean thriller Parasite, for instance, won four Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture category in 2020. — Akayla Gardner, (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: