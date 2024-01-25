Mid-sized business? Get the most out of your data

In an age where data is considered the new oil, mid-sized entities find themselves having to deal with an endless flood of data, as well as a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

As technology evolves, the volume, velocity and variety of data continues to skyrocket, making it extremely difficult for companies to manage, process and store.

Mid-sized challenges

This data deluge, marked by an unprecedented surge in the amount of information generated and processed from multiple sources, is presenting challenges to smaller enterprises wanting to gain actionable insights from this data.

In addition, these companies do not have the same large IT teams and other dedicated resources that their corporate counterparts do, and lack the skills and expertise to implement robust data governance frameworks that align with regulatory requirements. This can put them at risk of legal and financial issues.

Unfortunately, smaller companies have the challenge of outdated infrastructure, limited resources and budget constraints that impede their ability to implement advanced analytics tools and technologies.

Increased complexity

The complexity associated with data storage and management is another challenge that mid-sized businesses must overcome. Budget restraints make it difficult for them to invest in the infrastructure needed to store and retrieve data effortlessly.

As a result, the accessibility and availability of data may be compromised, hindering the organisation’s ability to make informed decisions promptly.

Mid-sized businesses often face HR challenges, too, as the scarcity in terms of skilled data professionals, including data scientists and analysts, can hamper their ability to use their data effectively.

Navigating data chaos

Irrespective of size, all companies wanting to get the most out of their data resources need powerful yet affordable solutions to simplify data management, reduce latency, ensure robust data protection and make data available 24/7.

There is a reason that the midrange storage segment is emerging as the fastest-growing: this is because more enterprises are choosing midrange storage solutions as a solution to get their data under control.

Many of the storage capabilities that were typically only available with high-end enterprise systems can now be found in midrange solutions, arming these systems with greater performance, scalability and availability.

At the same time, midrange systems still have their special characteristics, such as a more affordable price tag and ease of use.

New midrange capabilities

For example, Dell PowerStore prioritises data-centricity to optimise a broad spectrum of workloads. It seamlessly supports a diverse range of on-premises or cloud workloads, encompassing physical, virtual, block, file, vVols, apps, databases and containers.

Additionally, it provides both scale-up and scale-out capabilities for compute and storage, accommodating up to 2.8PB effective capacity on each appliance and supporting eight active-active nodes. High-performance standards are achieved through the utilisation of end-to-end NVMe, dual-port Intel Optane Storage Class Memory (SCM), solid-state drives and the assurance of always-on data reduction with a minimum efficiency guarantee of 4:1.

PowerStore boasts intelligent features designed to simplify tasks, alleviate IT burdens and automate storage provisioning. Its rapid deployment capability allows it to be up and running within seconds. The integration with VMware and leading DevOps frameworks, along with plug-ins for vRealise Orchestrator, Kubernetes and Ansible, adds to its versatility.

Moreover, PowerStore autonomously discovers new cluster resources and provides intelligent data placement and efficiency recommendations to enhance system utilisation and performance. Its container-based microservices architecture ensures maximum flexibility, portability and security.

Addressing business challenges

Similarly, Dell Technologies Unity XT systems, for instance, address current business challenges and pledge ongoing innovation to take customers to new heights in the future.

Leading in efficiency and power, the Unity XT offers an all-flash solution with remarkable efficiency and simplicity in a compact design. Engineered and optimised for all-flash, it features all-flash and hybrid arrays, a dual-active controller architecture and an enterprise-class data service in a modern NVMe-ready design. With seamless cloud expansion, it accelerates IT transformation too.

Designed for the multi-cloud era, Dell Technologies Unity XT platforms easily integrate with various clouds. These storage arrays meet the market demand for all-flash performance, efficiency and lifecycle simplicity. NVMe-ready and equipped with dual-active architecture, they house dual-socket Intel processors with up to 16 cores and increased system memory.

Intelligent storage

Additionally, Dell’s PowerStore is an intelligent storage solution adaptable to future needs. It enables users to streamline long-term IT operations with a continuously evolving platform that stays ahead in a dynamic marketplace.

Featuring built-in intelligence, PowerStore facilitates faster business results through self-optimising automation, reducing staff deployment time by 31% and lowering operating costs by 24%. It guarantees 4:1 data reduction, 61% higher density, Energy Star certifications and a dynamic resiliency engine for enhanced efficiency.

For those seeking a new storage solution or considering a technology refresh for existing systems, Tarsus Distribution and Dell Technologies provide comprehensive options.