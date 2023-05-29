MoneyUp Chat by Capitec aims to improve SA’s financial literacy

Many South Africans make everyday money decisions without having had the opportunity to learn about key money concepts and principles that can empower and protect them. Capitec’s WhatsApp solution, MoneyUp Chat, aims to make free, engaging and practical financial education available on an accessible platform.

Created by Helm, the CX innovation experts who turn complex realities into simple customer experiences, the chat solution features an automated “financial friend” called Moola, who teaches South Africans about money on WhatsApp.

Moola, the bot’s persona, guides users through an educational journey with short, interactive courses in the form of a WhatsApp chat, presenting complex financial concepts in an easy and digestible way. Topics such as budgeting, compound interest, inflation, retirement, and savings are covered as a series of chapters that the user can work through in their own time and at their own pace.

Meet Moola and test your money knowledge. Everyone stands to benefit from this powerful platform

Moola is fun and interactive. The language is short, simple, and conversational, and users are able to reply using buttons and prepopulated options that include emojis.

Daniela Bielski, head of client success at Helm (previously Praekelt Consulting), says: “We worked with Capitec to put the information in the palm of all users’ hands. Anyone with WhatsApp can use MoneyUp Chat by Capitec and can look forward to expanding their knowledge even further as they release more courses through this new and exciting format.”

There are also quick interactive quizzes, which encourage users to test their understanding, with the chance to win data rewards for completing learning.

Bielski says digital literacy is now fundamental to financial literacy and is critical in helping South Africans keep their money safe and get the most value from the products and services they may use. That is why Capitec’s MoneyUp Chat is so exciting – it contextualises complex financial information in an easily digestible way, and through a fun and interactive digital experience.

“We hope that the solution will give many South Africans access to useful, simple explanations, and education that can help and protect them in their financial lives. Meet Moola and test your money knowledge. I believe everyone stands to benefit from this powerful platform.”

For more information on Helm and the services it offers please visit www.helm.africa. Try MoneyUp by scanning the QR code below:

About Helm

Formerly Praekelt Consulting, Helm has spent the last 20 years creating best-across-class products and services that have answered complex customer experience challenges. The team designs intelligent products and services that have helped Africa’s biggest brands turn messy customer realities into experiences they can’t live without. Its tiered product offering combines tools, tech and expertise to meet the needs of any size business. To date, Helm has helped its clients to connect, converse with and convert over 500 million users across multiple markets, channels and languages. Clients include the likes of Absa, MTN, DStv, Makro and Dr. Oetker.