MTN poaches top Openserve executive

MTN South Africa has appointed senior Openserve executive Pushkar Gokhale as its new chief wholesale officer. He will start in the job in August.

His role will involve ensuring MTN becomes the “network of choice for the wholesale market”, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gokhale is currently chief digital and strategy officer at Openserve, the wholesale networks subsidiary of Telkom.

His leadership will be critical as we position ourselves for growth in connectivity and digital infrastructure

“He has held various executive leadership roles in diverse markets, including the US, Australia, India and across Africa. His wealth of experience is particularly valuable as MTN positions itself for growth in connectivity platforms and digital infrastructure beyond 2025,” the MTN statement said.

“Pushkar’s leadership will be critical as we position ourselves for sustained growth in connectivity and digital infrastructure in the years ahead,” said MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi.

Gokhale holds an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science and a master’s degree in information systems from La Trobe University in Australia. He is currently pursuing the chief digital officer programme at the Kellogg School of Management.

String of departures

He is taking over at MTN from outgoing chief wholesale officer Quintus De Beer, who has been appointed as an executive for IT transformation.

Gokhale’s departure from Openserve is the latest in a string of executive resignations to hit the company in the recent past.

In December, it emerged that CEO Althon Beukes had resigned to “seek new career challenges”.

Then, in January, fibre operator Maziv — a direct competitor to Openserve — announced it had hired Phila Dube, Openserve’s former chief commercial officer, into a similar role. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

