TCS+ | NEC XON on going toe to toe with cybercriminals

Companies may be surprised to learn that the profile of the typical cybercriminal in 2023 does not match the stereotype of tech-savvy youngsters in hoodies.

Rather, modern cybercriminals are often employed by criminal syndicates and even keep office hours, according to Armand Kruger, head of cybersecurity at NEC XON, who has gone toe to toe – or is that keyboard to keyboard? – with cyber adversaries.

In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+ technology show, Kruger discusses:

NEC XON and its portfolio of solutions;

The company’s experience in dealing with security breaches and other cyber incidents;

How cybercriminals operate and why, including the tactics they use;

How this type of activity has become embedded in organised crime;

What businesses can do to protect themselves against ransomware attacks;

How companies should react when they have identified a possible breach;

What security solutions are instrumental to disrupting these adversaries; and

What more the IT industry and the government could be doing to help stop the ransomware scourge.

Don’t miss an important and fascinating discussion.

Watch this episode of TCS+

Listen to this episode of TCS+

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a global Japanese firm. The company has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment business. Learn more at www.nec.xon.co.za or read more about NEC XON on TechCentral.

