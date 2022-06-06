Nedbank is now an Apple reseller through its Avo app

Nedbank’s “super app” Avo will now sell Apple products after the bank was appointed as an Apple authorised reseller for the South African market.

Avo by Nedbank, which has 1.5 million users, will offer the full range of Apple products, including iPhones, Macs and iPads, plus accessories, to both businesses and retail consumers. Being a bank, finance for these products is also available through the app.

“A key proposition of the partnership will be the launch of the most competitively priced bundle deals for signed-up Avo customers, available over 24 months at the best-in-market prices,” Nedbank claimed in a media statement.

Some of the products on offer include a 10.9-inch iPad Air and Apple Pencil for R799/month over 24 months; iPhone 13 Pro Max and Airpods Pro for R1 499/month over 24 months; and a 256GB MacBook Air with AirPods Max and (curiously) an Apple Pencil for R1 499/month over 24 months.

Avo, which was launched in mid-2020 during the worst of the Covid-19 lockdowns, offers everything from takeaways and groceries to prepaid electricity and vouchers. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media