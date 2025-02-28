Nigeria leads global summit to protect submarine cables from sabotage

Deliberate attacks on submarine telecommunications cables are a growing concern as global geopolitical tensions rise. Now a high-level summit in Nigeria has resolved to do more to protect them.

Representatives from various governments and industry executives met in Abuja at the International Submarine Cable Resilience Summit to outline steps to improve the resilience of submarine cable systems, which have become integral to the global economy.

There is mounting concern that damage to the network of about 500 telecommunications cables, which carry more than 99% of international data traffic, has the potential to disrupt entire economies and hinder access to public services for millions.

With submarine cables forming the lifelines of the digital age, strengthening their resilience is a shared priority

The two-day event was organised by Nigeria’s ministry of communications, innovation & digital economy in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union and the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC).

“This summit brought together the global submarine cable industry and governments to focus on the continued protection and resilience of this critical infrastructure,” said ICPC chairman Graham Evans. “This cooperation provides a key opportunity to work together on the practical steps to promote best practices to enhance the resilience of submarine cables across the world.”

Submarine cables are susceptible to damage from various sources. Some, like general wear and tear, corrosion, extreme weather conditions, natural disasters and interactions with marine life are simply a consequence of the hostile oceanic environment these cables are laid in.

Sometimes ships accidentally drop their anchors, either severing them instantly or dragging them along the ocean floor, causing damage that costs time and money to fix. This, however, can be put down to human error.

Sabotage

A more nefarious threat to undersea cable infrastructure comes in the form of sabotage.

On Wednesday, for example, CNN reported that the Taiwanese coast guard had detained a cargo ship – named the Hong Tai – and its Chinese crew on suspicion that the vessel had deliberately cut an undersea internet cable connecting Taiwan on Sunday.

The coast guard in a Tuesday statement said whether damage to the cable was deliberate or not required further investigation. “It cannot be ruled out that this is a grey zone intrusion by China,” it said.

Similar events took place in the Baltic Sea last November when undersea cables connecting Germany and Finland were severed. A subsequent spike in undersea cable damage in the region has raised concerns of political sabotage, prompting Nato to launch a new military programme called Baltic Sentry to monitor undersea cable infrastructure in the region.

“Baltic Sentry will deliver focused deterrence throughout the Baltic Sea and counter destabilising acts like those observed last month,” said US army general Christopher Cavoli, who is the supreme allied commander for Nato in Europe.

“It is indicative of the alliance’s ability to rapidly respond to such destabilisation and shows the strength of our unity in the face of any challenge.”

While Nato’s approach to cable safety takes on a more militaristic flavour, the summit delegation in Abuja explored other risk mitigation strategies, including the development and promotion of diverse routes as well as increasing the number of landings to enhance resilience and continuity.

Ways to improve the timely deployment of repair initiatives where damage has occurred were also discussed. “With submarine cables forming the lifelines of the digital age, strengthening their resilience is a shared priority,” said Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s minister of communications. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

