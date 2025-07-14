Obsidian Systems makes the case for Linux in modern infrastructure

Obsidian Systems, a leading open-source solutions specialist, hosted a dynamic and thought-provoking webinar titled, “From bare metal to MSPs – the case for Linux in modern infrastructure”. The session explored the enduring relevance of Linux, particularly Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), in powering scalable, resilient and supportable enterprise environments.

Hosted by Angela Ho, chief marketing officer at Obsidian, the webinar featured expert insight from Obsidian’s top consultants: Fred Strauss (team lead for MSPs, or managed service providers), Deon Lottering (senior consultant) and Martin Liebenberg (senior consultant). Together, the panel unpacked the Linux landscape and the critical role of enterprise support in modern IT infrastructure.

“Linux isn’t just a server choice but an ecosystem,” said Strauss. “From mission-critical uptime to flexible subscription models for MSPs, RHEL is the foundation enterprises need to futureproof their operations.”

Key takeaways from the webinar:

Linux dominates globally: Linux powers up to 75% of global infrastructure, especially in cloud and web services.

Linux powers up to 75% of global infrastructure, especially in cloud and web services. Support matters: The panel explored how “free” Linux often incurs hidden costs in downtime and support gaps.

The panel explored how “free” Linux often incurs hidden costs in downtime and support gaps. Enterprise edge with RHEL: Long-term support, hardware/software certification and local expertise make RHEL a strategic choice.

Long-term support, hardware/software certification and local expertise make RHEL a strategic choice. Modern MSP-ready model: Obsidian unveiled upcoming monthly diagnostics-only subscriptions, ideal for MSPs needing first-line Linux support with Red Hat escalation when required.

Lottering likened the enterprise Linux journey to Formula 1: “Anyone can buy the car. It’s the team in the pit that wins the race.”

The webinar also addressed industry fears around CentOS, shared real-world customer stories and encouraged businesses to rethink their Linux strategy.

Watch the webinar

What’s next?

Obsidian Systems is rolling out new flexible subscription models designed for MSPs and cost-conscious enterprises, offering:

Monthly billing

Diagnostics support

Local-first technical expertise

These offerings provide the power of RHEL with the intimacy and agility of a local partner.

Liebenberg shared how our tools and experience enrich customer teams: “We need to consider client budgets, paying for ‘bleeding-edge’ technology is not always good for business; security becomes key for a good foundation for your IT Infrastructure.”

About Obsidian Systems

Obsidian Systems is an established open-source technology and solutions provider with over 25 years of experience in delivering enterprise-ready platforms. The company is a proud Red Hat Certified Cloud & Service Provider (CCSP), offering support, consulting and managed services to businesses across Africa. E-mail [email protected], visit obsidian.co.za or connect on X.

