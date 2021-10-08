SA networking distributor CFS wins global award from Corning

Cable Feeder Systems Africa (CFS), a South Africa-based communications and IT distributor that provides innovative solutions to African markets, has been awarded Best Distributor for Eastern Europe and Africa for 2020 by Corning, a world leader in optical communications solutions.

Dale Allison, business development manager at CFS, said: “This award affirms the competencies and entire ecosystem that we have developed in context of the global market that supports our enterprise fibre infrastructure operators.

“In addition, the award reflects our commitment to work closely with our strategic networking partners, which provide the infrastructure technology that is deployed in installations in the telecommunications and data centre markets. We are particularly honoured to receive this award during the tough economic trading conditions that the world and South Africa are currently experiencing,” Allison said.

Allison said that maintaining close working relationships with technology partners has been key to achieving success and stability during this turbulent period, especially when it comes to logistics and supply-chain capabilities, and the ability to deliver to customers on time for mission-critical projects.

About Cable Feeder Systems (CFS)

CFS is a value-added communications and IT distributor that provides innovative and quality scalable solutions to meet the crucial demand for agility that drives digital transformation in Africa. Established in 1995, CFS provides end-to-end copper and fibre connectivity solutions that combine years of expertise, established partnerships with leading local and international suppliers, and national reach through our logistics centres in all major regions in South Africa.

The company also provides cost-effective, modular and customisable standalone data centres, which can be rapidly deployed with all the built-in capabilities to achieve all critical IT needs.

CFS’s large, turnkey-scale inventory investment facilitates the timeous design, implementation and delivery of seamless solutions across all data centre and telecoms projects in the ICT industry. CFS is a Certified and Registered Communications Distribution Designer (RCDD).

About Corning

Corning is one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science, with a 169-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramics science and optical physics, along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities, to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people’s lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries.

Since ushering in the telecoms revolution with the invention of low-loss optical fibre in 1970, Corning has been continually innovating to increase the speed and capacity of optical fibre networks, while providing innovations that make deployment easier and more cost effective. Today, it delivers optical communication solutions for growing segments like outdoor and indoor 5G networks.