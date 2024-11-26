Shoprite upgrades 30 000 point-of-sale terminals

Shoprite Holdings said on Tuesday that it has completed a project to upgrade nearly 30 000 point-of-sale terminals across its retail footprint in South Africa.

The new POS devices, which have been rolled out to 29 191 till points in 2 450 stores across the country, “lays the foundation for the group to become Africa’s most profitable omnichannel retailer”, it said in a statement.

The solution, from GK Software, will allow Shoprite to adopt new technologies more quickly, the retailer added.

“The bulk of the roll-out was completed within five months, and 2 450 Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, LiquorShop, Little Me, Checkers Outdoor and Petshop Science stores are now live on the new POS system.”

“The implementation of the new POS system is a gamechanger for us,” said group chief technology officer Chris Shortt in the statement.

Shoprite said the new system improves cashier efficiency and transaction speed because of larger, colour-coded screens and an intuitive user interface. “It also features a new cash management system for improved financial oversight and reporting.”

Customer refunds can be processed directly at the POS, while more automated processes save time on daily tasks, allowing employees to focus more on customer interactions.

Streamlined

“The streamlined cash-up process is now 60% faster, enabling employees to conclude the trading day more efficiently and leave stores earlier to return home,” the retailer said.

The roll-out for stores in the rest of Africa will commence early next year, it said. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

