Syntech wins three accolades at Channelwise Awards 2023

Technology distributor Syntech won across the board at the recent Channelwise Awards 2023, walking away with three titles in total.

Syntech won the prestigious “Customer Care — Distributor of the Year” award, in its third win, having capturing the honours in 2020 and 2021, too.

The prize is voted for by reseller partners and is awarded to the distributor that offers its resellers the best value-added services, including programmes, availability of products, excellent after-sales assistance, warranty and maintenance and self-help tools.

Syntech’s second award, the “Components & Accessories — Distributor of the Year”, highlights its dedication to providing top-tier products, testament to its pursuit of quality and innovation in meeting the diverse needs of its reseller clients.

And finally, its third win, for “Sustainability/Power Solutions – Distributor of the Year Award”, recognises its efforts in championing power solutions for its resellers, as well as its commitment to innovative energy solutions, thanks in large part to its own local energy-focused brand Gizzu, which also won four awards on the night.

These two first-time award wins are as much an acknowledgement of Syntech’s services as an appreciation of the incredible range of products on offer from its partner brands, such as AMD, Crucial, Intel, MSI, Redragon, WINX, Xiaomi and many others.

If you would like to join Syntech’s reseller network and gain access to its partners’ industry-leading products, as well as its world-class support, visit its website.