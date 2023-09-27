Don’t think a robot vacuum is for you? Think again

The robot vacuum revolution is upon us. Where once these devices were unreasonably expensive and not so effective, the market has evolved impressively and now you can get one to fit any kind of home with any kind of budget.

Even better is the fact that they are available right now in South Africa, so you don’t even need to shop abroad to get such futuristic kit.

These advancements, and local availability at great prices, are thanks to manufacturing giant Xiaomi. The company has been working tirelessly these last few years to make not just one fantastic robot vacuum, but an entire fleet so that there’s options for everyone.

And we do mean everyone. If you already have a traditional vacuum or a newer handheld model, you may think you’re not fit for a robot vacuum, but you definitely are. The same can be said for those living in smaller spaces, and the opposite side of the spectrum for those who have huge spaces that need cleaning, either at home or at work.

Let’s look at some models from the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum fleet and what they can do for you.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E10

Need a robot vacuum that can do a bit of everything without breaking the bank? The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E10 is the perfect blend of high power, intelligent robot vacuum at a price that was unthinkable just a few years ago.

Also unthinkable back then was the fact that this isn’t just a robot vacuum, it’s a robot mop machine, too. The powerful 4 000Pa suction fan blower handles vacuuming while the smart water tank handles mopping. The entire vacuum and mop cycle is done by this one robot all with an impressive 110 minutes of battery life that can clean one area multiple times, or a larger area all in one go.

If you’re still on the fence around robot vacuums and the entire world of automated cleaning, the E10 will change your mind.

Get the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E10 today with a RRP of just R4 499.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10

Is your apartment, home or even workspace on the larger side with a lot of difficult paths? That’s no problem thanks to the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 and its advanced laser navigation.

Popping out of the top of the S10 is a raised LDS sensor that gives this robot 360 degrees of sight. This laser navigation system has an 8m scanning range and a tiny margin of error – just 2.5% in precision deviation.

The laser hardware is backed up with impressive software that allows for custom mapping functions to clean how you want. Separate your space into zones to finely control how each space is cleaned, map multiple floors and switch between them, indicate no-go areas for places you don’t want the robot vacuum to go, and more.

With 130 minutes of run time, you can really make the most of that laser tech to clean for longer, combined with another 4 000Pa suction fan blower and the aforementioned smart water tank mopping.

Get the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 today with a RRP of just R5 999.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10+

Did the S10 sound good to you, but you want to upgrade things even further? Consider the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10+ with massive gains in battery life. The 5 200mAh battery brings the run time to two hours. Yes, two whole hours of automated cleaning.

With so much time between charges, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10+ can clean smaller spaces multiple times on a single charge, or the biggest of spaces in a single go. In “standard mode”, this robot vacuum can clean a truly remarkable 200sq m of floor without the need to charge.

Get the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 today with a RRP of just R9 999.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ & Auto-Empty Station

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ & Auto-Empty Station is the closest consumers have to a truly autonomous robotic cleaning service that lives in your home or place of work. This cleaning platform combines the robot vacuum platform with a docking station that will automatically charge and empty out the robot.

That’s right: the manual process of readying your robot vacuum for another round of cleaning is now also automated. You now never have to clean the washing pads or empty the dustbin of the robot vacuum as the docking station now does it all, hands free.

The washing pad cleaning function is especially impressive, with a rotary system that uses a water flow to clean the robot vacuum and dry it off before it can be sent out again. There’s even a hot-air-drying function to keep the system free of dampness and odour.

This system can clean in perpetuity as long as the water in the docking station is refilled every so often

The same laser guidance and algorithms that all Xiaomi Robot Vacuums use to clean your space while avoiding obstacles also helps the robot return to the docking station to prepare for the next round of cleaning to repeat the cycle.

Really, this system can clean in perpetuity as long as the water in the docking station is refilled every so often, and the electricity supply is consistent, which isn’t always the case in South Africa. The X10+ & Auto-Empty Station solves so many problems for South Africans but it can’t solve load shedding. Give Xiaomi a few more years and maybe it will fix that, too.

Get the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ & Auto-Empty Station with a RRP of just R19 999.

Xiaomi’s range of robot vacuums are available right now in South Africa from your favourite retailers. Get them today along with many other great Xiaomi offerings from Takealot, Yuppiechef and Tafelberg.