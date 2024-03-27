Telkom establishes technology committee at board level

Telkom said on Wednesday that it is establishing a technology committee at board level, which will be headed by independent non-executive director Herman Singh.

In a regulatory filing with the JSE, the company said the committee has been established to assist the board with “oversight of technology and innovation strategies, plans, and operations related to information security, cybersecurity, data private and third-party technology strategies”.

The board will be formally established with effect from 1 April and will include the following Telkom board directors as members:

Herman Singh (chairman)

Sibusiso Sibisi

Ipeleng Selele

Keith Rayner

Sibusiso Luthuli

Louis von Zeuner

Among other roles, Singh is a former head of mobile commerce at Vodacom Group. He also led Beyond Payments, a fintech business owned by Standard Bank, for several years. Prior to Beyond Payments, he was Standard Bank’s director of architecture and technology engineering in the early 2000s.

Telkom, whose group board is chaired by Geoffrey Qhena, also announced several changes to its nominations and socials & ethics committees on Wednesday. These committees are chaired by Qhena and fellow director Ethel Matenge-Sebesho, respectively. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media