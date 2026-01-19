Teraco appoints new MD and CFO amid expansion drive

Teraco has expanded its executive management team following a period of rapid growth that saw the commissioning of three large data centre facilities in South Africa during 2025.

The Digital Realty-owned company said it has appointed its long-serving chief financial officer, Sam Erwin, to a newly created role as MD. Erwin, who joined Teraco as CFO in 2020, will report to CEO Jan Hnizdo and take on a more operational focus, including responsibility for the company’s energy strategy.

Teraco operates hyperscale data centre campuses in Johannesburg and Cape Town, as well as interconnection hubs in Durban and Cape Town. The company currently has a critical IT load capacity of 189MW and has secured additional land and power to support further expansion.

Teraco employs about 450 people and serves more than 700 local and international customers

The company is also investing in renewable energy generation to support its growing power needs, with construction of its first utility-scale solar project under way. Teraco said this forms part of its strategy to secure reliable, cleaner energy through wheeling arrangements on the national grid.

Alongside Erwin’s move, Teraco has appointed Raj Nana as its new CFO, effective 1 February 2026. Nana joins from JSE-listed property group Attacq, where he served as CFO since 2018. He brings more than two decades of experience in investment banking and property development financing.

Expanded footprint

Teraco said Nana’s appointment strengthens its ability to fund large-scale infrastructure projects as demand for data centre capacity rises, driven by cloud computing, artificial intelligence workloads and enterprise IT requirements. Nana is a chartered accountant by profession.

The executive changes come as Teraco continues to expand its footprint in South Africa’s data centre market, where hyperscale cloud providers and large enterprises are driving demand for capacity, interconnection and power-intensive facilities.

Teraco employs about 450 people and serves more than 700 local and international customers.

