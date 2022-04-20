The inside scoop on OVEX’s big expansion plans

In this podcast, TechCentral talks to OVEX CEO Jonathan Ovadia and marketing lead Nicola Bergonzoli about the crypto company’s ambitious expansion plans in Africa.

Ovadia unpacks OVEX’s plans to expand to 20 African markets by the end of the year and how the company intends getting there.

With a trading volume of US$600-million/month and a growth rate of 30%, OVEX is on a mission to decentralise finance across the African continent.

Ovadia and Bergonzoli’s insights give assurance to institutions and individuals entering the crypto market.

