4Sight’s profits rocket on back of AI automation surge

JSE-listed 4Sight Holdings has reported a sharp rise in profits for the first half of its 2026 financial year, powered by its AI solutions.

For the six months to 31 August 2025, group revenue climbed 6.8% to R578.7-million from R542-million a year earlier, while operating profit surged 35.7% to R48.3-million. Gross profit rose 15.3% to R254.1-million, lifting the gross margin to 43.9% from 40.7%.

CEO Tertius Zitzke said the growth was fuelled by a 10.4% rise in professional services and the acceleration of AI-driven automation across the group. “AIoT is emerging as a major catalyst for operationally intensive industries like mining, oil and gas, and manufacturing,” he said. (AIoT is short for “AI of things”, a play on “internet of things”.)

Despite a 10% increase in operating expenses to R205.3-million, 4Sight grew its cash balance by 11.5%

The standout performer was the “business environment” cluster, which grew its operating profit by a massive 264%, reflecting strong demand for data and AI solutions that merge operational and information technologies. The “channel partner” cluster lifted profitability 13.5%, while the “shared services” division achieved cost savings through automation.

The operational technology cluster saw an 11.7% dip due to cyclical pressures in the mining industry, though Zitzke said he expects a rebound in the second half. The IT cluster held steady, with future growth expected from AI-driven automation in finance and HR systems.

Despite a 10% increase in operating expenses to R205.3-million, 4Sight grew its cash balance by 11.5%. Basic earnings per share climbed 30.3%, while headline EPS rose 30.2%. Net asset value increased 14.5%, underscoring the group’s strengthening fundamentals.

Growing pipeline

Zitzke said a growing project pipeline, new international contracts and potential acquisitions will support growth in the second half. “Our 4AI strategy is delivering measurable results, both financially and operationally,” he said.

4Sight’s shares were trading 3.9% higher at 80c each shortly after markets opened in Johannesburg on Thursday. Year to date, they have added 10% (to Wednesday’s close) and over three years, they are up by 185%. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.