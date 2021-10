Amazon’s Twitch hit by data breach

Twitch, a live-streaming platform for videogamers, has suffered a data breach, the Amazon.com-owned company said on Wednesday, without providing further details.

“We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available,” the company said on Twitter.

An anonymous hacker has claimed to have leaked Twitch’s entire source code and user payout information, according to videogame news platform Video Games Chronicle, which first reported the news of the hack.

The motive for the hacker’s leak was to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space,” the report added.

“Twitch leak is real. Includes significant amount of personal data,” cybersecurity expert Kevin Beaumont said on Twitter.

Twitch and its parent Amazon were not immediately available for comment. — Reported by Nivedita Balu, (c) 2021 Reuters