Blue Label to update investors on ‘key business developments’

Just two months after reporting its full-year results and a month after concluding the recapitalisation of mobile operator Cell C, JSE-listed Blue Label Telecoms has called a meeting to update investors on “key business developments”.

The investor update, which is scheduled for 5.30pm on Wednesday, will be addressed by co-CEOs Mark Levy and Brett Levy.

Blue Label did not provide any details about why it is taking the unusual step of updating shareholders outside of its usual six-monthly results presentations.

There hasn’t been any news flow to provide clues as to why Blue Label is updating investors this week.

Last week, Blue Label announced that Gary Harlow, a well-known businessman, had resigned as an independent non-executive director on the company’s board. He had been a director of Blue Label for more than a decade.

“Mr Harlow has made an outstanding contribution to Blue Label and the board for well over a decade. The board both respects and appreciates the unwavering commitment and skill which he has consistently invested and demonstrated in the conduct and performance of his duties to the Blue Label group for so many years.” — © 2022 NewsCentral Media

