Demystifying the complexity of AI – fact vs fiction

There are many pre-conceived ideas and myths about what AI is and value it can or cannot bring to an organisation.

This interview, with CallMiner vice president of AI Rick Britt, centres on a selection of myths around AI, what it is, and the value drawn from using it.

Many brands see fully automated CX (customer experience) as a quick and easy way to cut costs, increase issue resolution and improve customer satisfaction. Yet the number one reason customers are directed to a live agent after a failed automated or self-service attempt is because their issue was too complicated for the machine to solve.

AI should be used as a tool to better enhance engagement and relationships, as well as a solution to improve CX and employee performance – not replacing the human altogether, but instead allowing the human to use the extra time for creatively growing the business.

“AI is boring at its core because it takes away the boring part of being a human,” says Britt in the podcast.

The discussion explores how conversation intelligence can prove valuable to every organisation.

