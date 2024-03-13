TCS+ | CYBER1 Solutions on data and identity governance

Data and identify governance should be a top-of-mind issue for business leaders in 2024.

CYBER1 Solutions MD Jayson O’Reilly and senior cybersecurity architect Christiaan Swanepoel share their insights on this important topic in this episode of TechCentral’s business technology show, TCS+.

They kick off the discussion with a definition of the topic, and why it’s critically important that companies get data and identity governance right in a world of significantly heightened cyber risk.

It’s by no means a new focus area – indeed, many organisations have been trying to solve this for years, decades even, showing just how difficult it is to get right.

O’Reilly and Swanepoel discuss how the threat landscape has evolved over time, and the risks organisations face if they overlook data governance protocols.

In this TCS+ episode, they also tackle these key questions:

What are examples of the tangible consequences of disregarding data governance and the direct implications for personal security?

Identity has been a focus for many organisations for the past 10 years or longer, so why does it remain a problem to be solved and what are the roadblocks in getting it done right?

How does the mishandling of personal information compromise privacy?

In what ways do emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things complicate Identity governance efforts.

What is the impact of legislation such as South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act and Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation, and what’s next on the horizon from a regulatory perspective?

Don’t miss discussion on a topic of critical importance to modern, data-driven organisations.

Watch this episode of TCS+

Listen to this episode of TCS+

About CYBER1 Solutions

CYBER1 Solutions is a cybersecurity specialist operating in Southern Africa, East and West Africa, Dubai, and Europe. Its solutions deliver information security; IT risk management; fraud detection; governance and compliance; and a full range of managed services. It also provides bespoke security services across the spectrum, with a portfolio that ranges from the formulation of its customers’ security strategies to the daily operation of end-point security solutions. To do this, it partners with world-leading security vendors to deliver cutting-edge technologies augmented by its wide range of professional services.

Its services enable organisations in every sector to prevent attacks by providing the visibility into vulnerabilities they need to detect compromises rapidly, respond to breaches and stop attacks before they become an issue. Visit www.c1-s.com for more.

TCS+ episodes are paid for by the party concerned.

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+ and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

TCS Legends

TCS

TCS+