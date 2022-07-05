Increased flexibility with Dell Precision Mobile Workstations

Dell Technologies first made its entry into the workstation space in the mid-1990s with the launch of its Precision Workstation range.

According to Michael Dell, the Precision Workstation 400, launched in 1997, was the first series designed to meet a specific market segment’s requirements. The venture proved to be a success after Dell gained nearly 50% market share and became the industry’s leading workstation provider for 10 years in a row.

“As the needs of the workforce have evolved, Dell has ensured it has some of the most creative minds developing technology that not only meets the needs of the current user but redefines the workspace as we know it. They stay one step ahead of the game,” said Roxanne Janisch, Dell Technologies product manager at Pinnacle ICT.

Dell has pioneered in the industry with several worldwide firsts throughout its 25 years, including:

The first mobile workstation, launched in 2001

The first rack-mounted workstation, launched in 2008

The first VR-ready workstation, launched in 2016

The world’s first workstation powerful enough to develop and deploy machine learning and AI applications and algorithms, launched in 2017

“When looking at traditional workstations from a number of years ago, users would be bound to the office in order to get any work done, but when Dell released its range of mobile workstations, it gave users the opportunity to have productivity at their fingertips, no matter where they were,” said Janisch. Over the past couple of years, we have seen the rise in a hybrid workplace culture and, although a large part of this was brought on by the pandemic, our workforce needed this kind of flexibility to maintain a healthy work/life balance in this high-pressure modern age, she added.

When Dell developed its range of Precision Mobile Workstations, it wanted to give users the power of a desktop, in mobile form – and that is exactly what it achieved with the Dell Precision 3000, 5000 and 7000 series.

Click here to learn more about the world’s #1 workstations

3000 Series: The 3000 series was developed as an entry-level, cost-effective solution for users running 2D and basic 3D CAD.

The 3000 series was developed as an entry-level, cost-effective solution for users running 2D and basic 3D CAD. 5000 Series: Among the world’s slimmest mobile workstations accompanied by AI technology, these light units are equipped with 6:10 aspect ratio InfinityEdge displays, with up to +UHD, as well as Touch options.

Among the world’s slimmest mobile workstations accompanied by AI technology, these light units are equipped with 6:10 aspect ratio InfinityEdge displays, with up to +UHD, as well as Touch options. 7000 Series: If users are looking for a mobile workstation that is both VR and AI-ready, the powerful 7000 series is considered to be “the true desktop replacement” due to its scalability and wide range of performance capabilities.

Built for intelligent performance, Precision workstations make use of a software application called Dell Optimizer to ensure users experience state-of-the-art system performance through using artificial intelligence and machine learning that learns and responds to the way they work.

For more information on Pinnacle’s range of Dell Precision Mobile Workstations, contact [email protected].