Bookmarks | Like humans, animals become less sociable as they age

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.
- Animals become less sociable as they age in similar way to humans, research shows: Research shows that animals, like humans, become less social as they age, which can benefit their health by reducing infection risk and energy spent on social connections. Studies across species – from sparrows to deer – reveal ageing animals often narrow social circles, potentially boosting longevity. Read more in The Guardian. DM
- Banks and regulators warn of rise in ‘quishing’ QR code scams: Banks and regulators warn that “quishing” scams – phishing via QR codes – are bypassing cyber defences and tricking users into sharing financial details. Often sent through e-mail as QR code PDFs, these scams evade traditional filters since images aren’t always scanned. The tactic, rising with QR code use post-pandemic, poses significant risks, especially in parking, EV charging and restaurant settings. Read more on FT.com (hard paywall). DM
- SpaceX has caught a massive rocket. So, what’s next?: SpaceX’s recent successful Starship rocket capture by mechanical arms marks a milestone towards affordable, rapid, reusable spaceflight. Upcoming goals include in-flight Raptor re-light tests, landings on firm ground and preparation for Nasa’s Artemis programme. Starship aims to revolutionise space travel with plans to build multiple towers, boost LOX production, and facilitate lunar and Mars missions, despite regulatory and technical challenges. Read more on Ars Technica. DM
- Apple releases iOS 18.1, macOS 15.1 with Apple Intelligence: Apple’s iOS 18.1, macOS 15.1 and other updates introduce “Apple Intelligence”, marking the company’s AI debut. Initial features include writing tools, notification summaries, natural language photo searches and smart replies, with more, like Genmoji and ChatGPT integration, coming in December. The new features require an A17 Pro, A18 or M1 chip. EU users face roll-out delays, with broader access slated for April. Read more on Ars Technica. DM
- Apple unveils M4 iMac in new colours, nano-texture display option, 16GB base RAM, more: Apple’s new 24-inch M4 iMac debuts with upgraded performance, starting at US$1 299. It features 16GB of base RAM, configurable up to 32GB, a nano-texture display for reduced glare, an improved 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera with Desk View, and up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports. Available in vibrant new colours, it supports dual 6K external displays. Read more on 9to5Mac. DM
- YouTube reportedly testing new homepage that removes dates and view counts: YouTube is reportedly testing a new website layout that removes the date when a video was uploaded and the number of views it has. Over the last couple of years, YouTube has experimented with changes to its website that remove various features. The Google-owned company removed dislikes back in 2021 to reduce targeted attacks on videos, prompting backlash from users worldwide. However, a browser extension to bring them back quickly rose from the ashes. More on Dexerto. TS
- Apple put the Magic Mouse’s charging port on the bottom again: Apple’s new USB-C-equipped Magic Mouse somehow still has the charging port on the bottom. While Apple could have used the launch as an opportunity to move the charging port from the underside of the device, where the port has remained for nearly a decade – despite other updates to the mouse and being mocked for the decision – the port is still there. Why, Apple, why?! More on The Verge. TS
- Generative AI could create a thousand times more e-waste by 2030: Generative AI technology could create between 1.2 and five million tonnes of e-waste between 2020 and 2030, predicts new research in Nature Computational Science. The rapid rise of generative AI requires upgrades to hardware and chip technology, which means more and more electronic equipment is becoming obsolete. More on Scimex. TS
- Instagram is lowering video quality for unpopular videos: The popularity of an Instagram video can affect its actual video quality. According to Adam Mosseri (the Meta executive who leads Instagram and Threads), videos that are more popular get shown in higher quality, while less popular videos get shown in lower quality. Read more on TechCrunch. TS
Bookmarks is a daily feature on TechCentral and published Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
