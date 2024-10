Bookmarks | Like humans, animals become less sociable as they age

Research shows that animals, like humans, become less social as they age, which can benefit their health by reducing infection risk and energy spent on social connections. Studies across species – from sparrows to deer – reveal ageing animals often narrow social circles, potentially boosting longevity. Read more in The Guardian

Banks and regulators warn that “quishing” scams – phishing via QR codes – are bypassing cyber defences and tricking users into sharing financial details. Often sent through e-mail as QR code PDFs, these scams evade traditional filters since images aren’t always scanned. The tactic, rising with QR code use post-pandemic, poses significant risks, especially in parking, EV charging and restaurant settings. Read more on FT.com (hard paywall).

SpaceX’s recent successful Starship rocket capture by mechanical arms marks a milestone towards affordable, rapid, reusable spaceflight. Upcoming goals include in-flight Raptor re-light tests, landings on firm ground and preparation for Nasa’s Artemis programme. Starship aims to revolutionise space travel with plans to build multiple towers, boost LOX production, and facilitate lunar and Mars missions, despite regulatory and technical challenges. Read more on Ars Technica

Apple’s iOS 18.1, macOS 15.1 and other updates introduce “Apple Intelligence”, marking the company’s AI debut. Initial features include writing tools, notification summaries, natural language photo searches and smart replies, with more, like Genmoji and ChatGPT integration, coming in December. The new features require an A17 Pro, A18 or M1 chip. EU users face roll-out delays, with broader access slated for April. Read more on Ars Technica

Apple’s new 24-inch M4 iMac debuts with upgraded performance, starting at US$1 299. It features 16GB of base RAM, configurable up to 32GB, a nano-texture display for reduced glare, an improved 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera with Desk View, and up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports. Available in vibrant new colours, it supports dual 6K external displays. Read more on 9to5Mac

YouTube is reportedly testing a new website layout that removes the date when a video was uploaded and the number of views it has.

Over the last couple of years, YouTube has experimented with changes to its website that remove various features. The Google-owned company removed dislikes back in 2021 to reduce targeted attacks on videos, prompting backlash from users worldwide. However, a browser extension to bring them back quickly rose from the ashes. More on Dexerto.

Dexerto

