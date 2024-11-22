MultiChoice South Africa CEO Marc Jury resigns

Marc Jury, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa and Showmax, has resigned. He will leave the group, for which he has worked for the past 10 years, at end-March 2025.

In a letter to staff on Friday, MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said Jury is leaving “to pursue opportunities in the business of sport, a field that has always been close to his heart”.

Jury was appointed as CEO of MultiChoice South Africa 18 months ago. Prior to that, he’d been CEO of SuperSport, a role he held between 2020 and 2023.

Marc will continue to work closely with us over the next four months to ensure a seamless handover

“While we are sad to see him go, we are immensely proud of the legacy he leaves behind and are grateful for the contributions he has made to the business,” Mawela wrote in the letter to employees.

“Marc will continue to work closely with us over the next four months to ensure a seamless handover to his successor, Byron du Plessis, who will step into the role of CEO: MCSA on 1 December 2024, which marks the beginning of the handover.”

Du Plessis has been with MultiChoice for 13 years, and is currently group deputy chief financial officer. According to Mawela, Du Plessis has driven various strategic initiatives and partnerships and is closely involved in the acquisition process around the Canal+ bid to buy MultiChoice.

“As CEO, Byron will focus on driving growth, enhancing execution, and fostering a winning culture for the South African business and its integrated product suite,” said Mawela.

“Byron will continue to support MultiChoice Group CFO Tim Jacobs on key strategic projects at a group level but his primary focus will be on the South African business.”

Jury’s resignation comes as MultiChoice faces some of the most difficult trading conditions it has ever experienced. In a recent trading statement, the group described the operating environment as “the most challenging in the group’s history. — © 2024 NewsCentral Media

