Naspers invests R45-million in The Student Hub - TechCentral

Naspers has agreed to invest R45-million for a stake in online learning platform The Student Hub, which helps TVET (technical and vocational education and training) colleges overcome physical infrastructure constraints.

The investment is being made through Naspers Foundry, the company’s R1.4-billion early-stage technology investment vehicle. It is Foundry’s fourth deal, bringing its investments since launch in early 2019 to about R200-million.

In a statement on Wednesday, Naspers said The Student Hub “increases access to vocational education to large numbers of students while reducing the costs of delivery of education and training”.

“The company helps overcome the constraints of limited physical infrastructure and related resources by partnering with government-accredited TVET colleges to help them deliver their courses online. The online platform also connects graduates with work opportunities related to their skill sets.”

The Student Hub uses an online distance learning model and a blended learning model for students who attend classes in person at college campuses.

Real time

The platform provides tools for lecturers and tutors to track individual student performance and for heads of faculties to measure the productivity and performance of lecturers in real time, resulting in an increase in pass rates, Naspers said.

Its crowdfunding tools assist students in financing their studies and allow donors to follow the progress of their beneficiaries, while an integrated skills marketplace matches graduates to entry-level job placements.

In 2019, Naspers Foundry invested R30-million in online home cleaning services business SweepSouth. Earlier this year, it invested R100-million in agritech business Aerobotics. Then, in September, it invested in Food Supply Network, a business-to-business online marketplace that integrates food ordering systems across the food services industry. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media