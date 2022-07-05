Neels Coetzee appointed as Mustek MD

Mustek has appointed Neels Coetzee as divisional MD of Mustek, replacing Hein Engelbrecht in the role. Engelbrecht was last week appointed as group CEO following the death of Mustek founder David Kan.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Mustek informed shareholders that Coetzee, who is already an executive director, will become divisional MD of the biggest operating company in the group, also called Mustek.

Coetzee is a chartered accountant and joined Mustek in 2001 as group financial manager after completing his articles with what is now Deloitte. He was appointed to the board as group financial director in 2008.

Shabana Aboo Baker Ebrahim will take over as group financial director from Coetzee. Ebrahim, who is also a CA, joined Mustek in 2020 as group financial manager and has experience with the group as audit manager on the Deloitte audit team from 2016 to 2019. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

