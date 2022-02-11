nuvoteQ delivers a safe clinical trial for vaccine roll-out in India

Towards the middle of 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic closed borders and drove most countries into lockdown, nuvoteQ* was approached by a life science pharmaceutical company in India with a very specific need: it was looking for a life-science clinical trials platform. The strict timelines of this specific study required us to be quite imaginative in the way we approached the project.

Our electronic direct capturing (EDC) platform helped expedite the vaccine’s time to market.

The solution involved the deployment of our proprietary, Web-based software solution (Nukleus), an EDC platform designed for the collection of clinical data in electronic format for use mainly in human clinical trials. Using Nukleus, which we host with Amazon Web Services solutions, we were able to streamline data collection, which helped expedite the vaccine’s time to market.

A solution delivered in two weeks

We were able to repurpose a lot of previous studies, and all of the data created the foundation of this particular study. As a result, we were able to create specific categories in two weeks — a process that would typically take eight to 12 weeks. It’s been a great honour to help deliver a solution aimed at curbing the pandemic in the world’s most populous country.

* nuvoteQ is a Proudly EOH company