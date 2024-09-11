The Premier Soccer League (PSL) football is coming to Showmax – no DStv subscription required for on-device mobile consumption.

Showmax, which is owned by the JSE-listed MultiChoice Group, announced on Wednesday that through a deal with SuperSport – which is also owned by MultiChoice – PSL matches will be made available through the Showmax Premier League mobile streaming service. The games will be available across Africa.

“Starting with the flagship Betway Premiership, all PSL matches will be available to Showmax Premier League subscribers at no additional cost,” Showmax said in a statement.

Relaunch

“In addition to all 380 Premier League games, football fans can now also stream every PSL match live, including major cup competitions such as the Carling Knockout Cup, MTN8 and Nedbank Cup,” it said. Showmax Premier League costs R69/month and is only available on mobile – not as a lean-back television experience.

The move comes after the relaunch of Showmax earlier this year with support from NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of US media giant Comcast. The relaunch reportedly cost as much as R3.3-billion in development and other costs. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

