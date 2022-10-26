Qlik in renewed focus on SA with QlikWorld Tour Jo’burg event

Cloud data and analytics provider Qlik has added a Johannesburg leg to its QlikWorld Tour free-to-attend global conference.

Taking place on Thursday, 3 November, QlikWorld Tour Johannesburg will give businesses first-hand experience of Qlik’s unique cloud offerings, featuring a keynote by Qlik regional director for Middle East and Africa Nick Loumakis, as well as a customer panel discussion, product demonstration and break-out sessions presented by Qlik partners.

“Qlik has undergone an incredible transformation over the past few years, moving from a single-point solution vendor only, to becoming a cloud-based data and analytics vendor that now covers the full data pipeline. Our vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision making and solve their most challenging problems,” says Loumakis.

Closing the gap between data and action

Most organisations struggle to make actionable data available, according to Loumakis, let alone turning it into business value.

According to the 2021 IDC Data Culture Web Survey, less than half of companies believe they have access to enough data for making decisions. “Qlik helps organisations create an analytics data pipeline, which turns raw data into informed action, frees data from its silos so users can easily find it, and makes data more understandable, thus allowing businesses to take action from it.

“We do this through a cloud platform that includes data services to bring all data sources together, combined with analytics services to transform data into insight. These functions are supported and enhanced by automation and data literacy. This unique, innovative approach enables ‘Active Intelligence’, which harnesses all the right data, delivering the best insights, taking action in real-time, and managing your data,” he says.

Qlik supports South African organisations to activate their data

Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 38 000 active customers around the world.

Says Loumakis: “The fact that Qlik now delivers a cloud-first approach is of particular significance to South African businesses today, because as long as users are still able to access a laptop or mobile phone, the current power constrictions in the country will have no effect on the availability of their Qlik platform.”

About QlikWorld Tour Johannesburg

QlikWorld Tour Johannesburg will take place from 9am to 3pm on Thursday, 3 November 2022 at Focus Rooms in Modderfontein, Gauteng. This is a free-to-attend event and seats are limited, so please reserve your place as soon as possible by registering online here.

The event is reserved for professionals working within the field of data analytics and data integration, including:

BI managers

BI/ business analysts

IT managers

IT directors

Chief data officers

CIOs

QlikWorld Tour Johannesburg is sponsored by local Qlik partners, including gold sponsors Insight Consulting, iOCO Analytics Solutions and RIC Consulting; and silver sponsors Altron Systems Integration, B2IT and Decision Inc.

