Close Menu

    Showmax to stream its first live concert: Tyla at SunBet Arena

    Showmax will be putting the live-streaming capabilities of its new platform to the test next weekend.
    By
    Showmax to stream its first live concert: Tyla at SunBet Arena
    Tyla

    Showmax will be putting the live-streaming capabilities of its new Peacock-powered platform to the test next weekend.

    The MultiChoice Group-owned streamer has announced it will carry Tyla’s performance on 18 January live on its platform.

    The Amapiano star, who recently won a Grammy award, will be performing at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

    Showmax chief marketing officer Yatish Narsi said in a statement that the concert will be the first time it has live-streamed an entertainment event.

    “Showmax doesn’t just aim to be the best in Africa; we aim to take our place among the best in the world,” said Narsi about the live stream.

    Peacock

    Showmax was relaunched a year ago in partnership with US-based NBCUniversal, a company in the giant Comcast media stable.

    The company is using the same streaming technology that NBCUniversal used to launch the Peacock streaming platform in the US.  – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

    Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

    Don’t miss:

    Showmax cuts subscription fees in half in deal with Capitec



    Share.

    Related Posts