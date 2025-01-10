Showmax to stream its first live concert: Tyla at SunBet Arena

Showmax will be putting the live-streaming capabilities of its new Peacock-powered platform to the test next weekend.
The MultiChoice Group-owned streamer has announced it will carry Tyla’s performance on 18 January live on its platform.
The Amapiano star, who recently won a Grammy award, will be performing at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
Showmax chief marketing officer Yatish Narsi said in a statement that the concert will be the first time it has live-streamed an entertainment event.
“Showmax doesn’t just aim to be the best in Africa; we aim to take our place among the best in the world,” said Narsi about the live stream.
Peacock
Showmax was relaunched a year ago in partnership with US-based NBCUniversal, a company in the giant Comcast media stable.
The company is using the same streaming technology that NBCUniversal used to launch the Peacock streaming platform in the US. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media
