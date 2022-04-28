Sony to launch Xbox Game Pass rival in South Africa in June

Sony has revealed the launch date and pricing for PlayStation Plus, its rival to Microsoft’s popular Xbox Game Pass subscription service that gives players access to games for a fixed fee.

PlayStation Plus will be launched in South Africa on 22 June, Sony said on its website. It will offer three membership plans to choose from, with a variety of benefits and game libraries that include both new and classic titles. The plans will be available monthly, but quarterly and annual pre-payments will also be available and will offer big discounts.

The plans are:

PlayStation Plus Essential, which offers online multiplayer access as well as two PS4 and one PS5 titles to download each month. One month costs R119, three months R319 (effectively, R106.33/month) and a year costs R749 (R62.42/month).

PlayStation Plus Extra, which includes the benefits of Plus Essential and a catalogue of hundreds of downloadable PS4 and PS5 games. One month costs R179, while three months is R519 (R173/month) and a year costs R1 239 (R103.25/month).

PlayStation Plus Deluxe, which includes the benefits of the above plans as well as game trials and access to "definitive games from years gone by" in a Classics Catalogue. This plan costs R209/month, or R609 for three months (R203/month). One year's subscription is R1 429 (R119.08/month).

Microsoft, by way of comparison, charges R79/month for access on either console or PC, and includes over 100 “high-quality” games on either of the platforms. The PC version also includes a library of Electronic Arts titles. An Ultimate plan costs R119/month, and allows users to play on both console or PC and provides additional perks.

Videogame subscription plans, akin to streaming video services like Netflix, have become increasingly popular, especially given the high price of new games that are often bundled into the plans. For example, all Xbox Game Studios titles are released to Xbox Game Pass on the same day as release. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media