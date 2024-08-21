These companies will help build South Africa’s expanded power grid

National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA), the national grid operator that is being corporatised and separated from Eskom, has appointed a range of local contractors that will help “accelerate infrastructure roll-out”.

In a statement late on Tuesday, NTCSA said it has signed long-term agreements with 19 companies to help it expand the national grid as the electricity market in South Africa is liberalised, allowing new power generation companies onto the grid.

The contractors will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC); procurement and construction (PC); and construction services. Five companies were signed on for EPC, nine for PC and 17 for construction.

The process to be appointed to the engineering, procurement and construction panel will be opened annually

"This marks a pivotal moment in the country's commitment to improving its transmission grid capacity. This follows the Eskom Transmission division, which is the predecessor to NTCSA, issuing an open tender enquiry in May 2023," NTCSA said in the statement.

“The process to be appointed to the EPC panel will be opened to the market annually on the anniversary of the panel, which is around July each year, to enable other companies to participate. The suppliers will compete for various tenders over the coming years, and the contracts are expected to be worth in the region of R32-billion over eight years.”

The companies

The 19 local companies that have signed agreements are:

Ady Em Technical (Pty) Ltd

Bona-GPWG JV

Imbawula Technical Services and Suppliers Group (Pty) Ltd

KRM Global Works (Pty) Ltd

Letacla (Pty) Ltd

Melees Electrical Lines (Pty) Ltd

Mico Construction (Pty) Ltd

Mkhulu Electro Distribution Projects (Pty) Ltd

Murray and Roberts (Pty) Ltd

NYC Water and Mining (Pty) Ltd

Olot Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Power Line Africa (SA)(Pty) Ltd

Rethuseng Live Line and Services (Pty) Ltd

Siya and Aya Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Siyavuya Power Projects (Pty) Ltd

SKM Africa (Pty) Ltd

Take Five To Make Ten General Trading

Thenga Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Tractionel Enterprise (Pty) Ltd

NTCSA interim CEO Segomoco Scheppers said the announcement of the suppliers marks a “significant step towards enhancing South Africa’s power network that underscores the importance of strategic planning and efficient execution”. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media