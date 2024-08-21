These companies will help build South Africa’s expanded power grid

National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA), the national grid operator that is being corporatised and separated from Eskom, has appointed a range of local contractors that will help “accelerate infrastructure roll-out”.
In a statement late on Tuesday, NTCSA said it has signed long-term agreements with 19 companies to help it expand the national grid as the electricity market in South Africa is liberalised, allowing new power generation companies onto the grid.
The contractors will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC); procurement and construction (PC); and construction services. Five companies were signed on for EPC, nine for PC and 17 for construction.
“This marks a pivotal moment in the country’s commitment to improving its transmission grid capacity. This follows the Eskom Transmission division, which is the predecessor to NTCSA, issuing an open tender enquiry in May 2023. This marks a pivotal moment in the country’s commitment to improving its transmission grid capacity,” NTCSA said in the statement.
“The process to be appointed to the EPC panel will be opened to the market annually on the anniversary of the panel, which is around July each year, to enable other companies to participate. The suppliers will compete for various tenders over the coming years, and the contracts are expected to be worth in the region of R32-billion over eight years.”
The companies
The 19 local companies that have signed agreements are:
- Ady Em Technical (Pty) Ltd
- Bona-GPWG JV
- Imbawula Technical Services and Suppliers Group (Pty) Ltd
- KRM Global Works (Pty) Ltd
- Letacla (Pty) Ltd
- Melees Electrical Lines (Pty) Ltd
- Mico Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Mkhulu Electro Distribution Projects (Pty) Ltd
- Murray and Roberts (Pty) Ltd
- NYC Water and Mining (Pty) Ltd
- Olot Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Power Line Africa (SA)(Pty) Ltd
- Rethuseng Live Line and Services (Pty) Ltd
- Siya and Aya Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Siyavuya Power Projects (Pty) Ltd
- SKM Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Take Five To Make Ten General Trading
- Thenga Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Tractionel Enterprise (Pty) Ltd
NTCSA interim CEO Segomoco Scheppers said the announcement of the suppliers marks a “significant step towards enhancing South Africa’s power network that underscores the importance of strategic planning and efficient execution”. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media