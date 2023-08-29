SuperSport Park gets advanced Wi-Fi

SuperSport Park, the iconic cricket stadium in Centurion, Pretoria, has implemented an OpenWiFi network infrastructure from the Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP’s) OpenLAN Project Group.

The 22 000-capacity venue, otherwise known as Centurion Park, is home to the Multiply Titans and regularly hosts international matches across formats for South African national teams. It will host the 4th one-day international between South Africa and Australia in September.

TIP’s OpenWiFi community consists of more than 300 participant companies. The TIP OpenLAN Project Group has supported the stadium project, with South Africa’s PMD Group constructing the network and undertaking the design, installation and integration of equipment from Indian company IO by HFCL.

This advanced infrastructure provides lucrative opportunities for businesses in the stadium premises

The network will be managed by Wavespot using advanced analytics and engagement tools to drive additional revenue for the stadium.

Samuel Prinsloo, the stadium’s financial manager, said: “This advanced infrastructure not only enhances the spectator experience but also provides lucrative opportunities for businesses in the stadium premises.

Technical programme manager of the OpenLAN Project Group Khetan Gajjar said: “The OpenWiFi Project Group has delivered some exciting projects over the last year, and we’re thrilled to add SuperSport Park to that list.

“Thanks to the progress made by our community in developing open and disaggregated solutions for the market, spectators can now enjoy top-class connectivity alongside top-class cricket each time the venue hosts a game.”

“We’re excited to partner with SuperSport to bring our multi-vendor cloud controller and analytics to a flagship stadium in South Africa,” added CEO of Wavespot Siddharth Singh. “By supporting OpenWiFi, we’re providing users with the flexibility they need to build the Wi-Fi network infrastructure that best suits their needs.

“And by combining network management with Wavespot’s location-based services, SuperSport can strengthen relationships with spectators, offer personalized marketing and provide valuable insights that improve their operations and customer experience.” — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media