Vodacom partners with Amazon on Prime Video bundles

Vodacom and Amazon.com are launching Prime Video bundles to the mobile operator’s prepaid and contract subscribers in South Africa.

The bundles offer access to Prime Video or Prime Video Mobile Edition, with prices starting from R59/month for a subscription and 3GB of video-streaming data.

With Prime Video Mobile Edition, subscribers get Prime Video’s full catalogue of movies and TV series, including Amazon originals, for use on a single mobile device for streaming in standard definition only.

At launch, Vodacom customers signing up for Prime Video Mobile Edition will get a 30-day free trial and 10GB of video data valid for 30 days. Thereafter, pricing is set at R59/month with 3GB of data included.

Alternatively, Vodacom customers can sign up for the “full Prime Video experience” and get three months free. After the trial period, it’s R79/month – though that is the standard price for Prime Video in South Africa, Vodacom or no Vodacom. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

