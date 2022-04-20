All gaming machines are not created equally

In the past, buying a computer that was designed for gaming used to be only for those with deep pockets, or professional, competitive gamers. However, this is no longer the case, and prices have dropped to the point where great machines are in the hands of hobbyists and enthusiasts, too.

With their powerful graphics, stunning displays and excellent audio, gaming PCs offer an immersive entertainment experience in portable and desktop options. Many machines boast stylish designs, top-quality keyboards and the ability to function with today’s virtual reality headsets for an even better experience.

However, not all gaming machines are created equally, says George Moss, business unit manager for Dell CSG at Tarsus, South Africa’s leading ICT distributor. “There are several things you should think about before investing in a gaming machine. Even today, these machines don’t come cheap, and they can be quite particular and finicky. On the other hand, a good gaming computer can last for many years, if you make the right investment upfront.”

He says many people fail to understand why gaming PCs can cost anywhere from a few thousand to tens of thousands of rands. “Gamers don’t drop a small fortune on a machine with low resolution, nor can they play today’s high-end graphics games with any accuracy using a standard mouse and keyboard. Most top-level competitive gamers and e-sports professionals play on a gaming PC because this translates into better accuracy, more fidelity and less lag.”

It is also important to consider how gaming machines are a social environment for players, enabling them to have access to a universe of multiplayer games in which they, their friends and total strangers all occupy the same online space. Games such as Fortnight, Counter-Strike and World of Warcraft all cater to these players.

According to Moss, gaming is also a type of passive socialising, in which players can stay in touch with their friends and make new ones. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck and the world went into quarantine, many turned to gaming as they were kept indoors. In fact, Verizon research claimed that game usage during peak hours went up 75% in the first week of quarantine, although social media usage didn’t change.

This number only skyrocketed as more entertainment options and live events were cancelled in communities across the globe. “Gaming lets individuals feel connected. Even when they might have felt isolated at home, gaming is extremely social and interactive. Users can do all sorts of things, such as stream their game, or use social media elements for voice and text in-game. There are even times when people don’t actually play, they just hang out and connect with each other.”

In addition, he says it is important to remember that gaming PCs aren’t for gaming alone. “These machines have a lot of underrated range. Over and above the obvious benefits to gamers, we must not forget that gaming machines are so much more than toys to play games on; they are total, high-end entertainment systems, too. A gaming PC can also easily double up as a high-end and reliable home office, as they have enough power under the bonnet for anyone’s needs, even those who run data-heavy applications, or have extra power needs.”

When it comes to buying a gaming PC, Moss stresses that you will get exactly what you pay for, so don’t buy something just because it’s cheap. “One solution we recommend is Alienware from Dell, as they are good, reliable and powerful gaming rigs, and are not too expensive. The first feature that sets Alienware products apart from all other offerings on the market is their out-of-this-world design. Their texture and customisable lighting are real showstoppers, too, and they always employ the latest and greatest technology that focuses on performance, strength and speed — all factors that result in a world-class gaming experience.”

Alienware uses anodised aluminium, platinum, copper and magnesium to make its machines ultra-rigid and stiff for maximum durability, and the newer models are slimmer while still boasting the same high-end hardware as they had before.

“As a leader in the gaming industry, Alienware machines give users a major competitive edge over their fellow gamers. With Alienware from Dell, it’s all about performance, meaning they are willing to compromise ever so slightly on weight and dimensions, although they remain highly competitive in these areas, too. Alienware’s most recent laptops and desktops also feature 11th-generation Intel Core overclockable processors as well as Nvidia’s new Super GPUs.”

The combination enables gamers to experience unrivalled performance and vivid gaming while gaining superb content creation capabilities. “Alienware laptops also have video RAM instead of ordinary RAM, which extends the gaming time dramatically. Moreover, the latest models feature a Tobii eye tracker, which allows users to log into their machines with biometrics, and facial recognition technology is enabled, too, so they need not type in a password.”

Next, Moss says, is the Dell Inspiron range of gaming machines that were specially engineered with the specific, demanding needs of today’s gamers in mind. “They have it all — from the fastest processors, to powerful, discrete graphics cards — every experience is intensified and made more real for the user. They offer incredible detail, through Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060 graphics, which has its own video memory that isn’t shared with the CPU, so users can game on high settings.

In addition, Moss says they are even more powerful than before, boasting up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processors that complement the machines’ in-depth graphics architecture for the highest-quality visual clarity that gamers expect from resource-intensive games.

“Finally, the range’s non-touch anti-glare options, as well as full high-definition display or 4K UHD make images crystal clear and intense, to bring life-like reality to gamers of every level,” he ends.

