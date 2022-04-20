A new era of VoIP awaits with SNOM

In today’s world, a business must meet the needs of a wide range of users who require customised communication styles and preferences for how they conduct their work. Today’s workforce is more geographically dispersed, spanning different times zones and extending past traditional working hours. It is a commercial necessity to continue investment in delivering a comprehensive, integrated, and more productive collaborative experience to ensure business continuity and uptime.

Through partnerships with manufacturers like SNOM, MiRO Distribution offers complete end-to-end VoIP solutions.

Being a leading ICT distributor for the past 20 years, MiRO has seen voice-over-IP (VoIP) evolve from a simple point-to-point transmission medium into a holistic and agile unified communications technology.

What is SNOM?

SNOM is a renowned manufacturer of innovative VoIP solutions, well known for its stylish designs, high-end audio and intuitive call management. Since its establishment in 1999, SNOM’s portfolio of offerings has expanded tremendously, adding both single and multi-cell wireless DECT handsets, conferencing systems, IP-based broadcasting solutions, headsets and other compatible accessories to their existing telephony solutions.

How does SNOM help you achieve your communication goals?

SNOM empowers Internet telephone service providers (ITSPs) and their customers to deliver a powerful, flexible and versatile communications experience.

Its range of products include:

Conferencing solutions: SNOM’s conferencing phones are easy-to-implement, time-saving and productivity-boosting technologies that offer end-users and businesses reliable solutions that enhance collaboration and teamwork, enabling multiple callers to listen or speak on the same call.

DECT solutions: SNOM supplies digital enhanced cordless telecommunications (DECT) phones to provide workplace mobility. These phones allow callers to roam in the office while on calls, ensuring that business users do not sacrifice functionality and quality with increased mobility.

Public address system: SNOM has developed a SIP bridge (PA1), enabling businesses to extend their existing public announcement speaker system while upgrading from digital/POTS systems into SIP-based voice communication solutions. The PA1 can be used in both small and large applications due to the inclusion of a 4W amplifier for single speaker projects. A microphone input is provided for two-way communication.

SIP phones: SNOM's IP phones are highly practical and provide users with exceptional performance and high-quality audio. Businesses can remain connected with both in-office and out-of-office workers, ensuring uninterrupted and elegant communication.

When investing in SNOM, the business enters into a partnership that guarantees superb audio, sophisticated software and classic German engineering. SNOM’s engineers strive to achieve perfection in all aspects of development with uncontested craftsmanship, tasteful design, practicality and cost-effectiveness.

MiRO is proud to be announced as an official distributor of SNOM products in Southern Africa. VoIP installers and ITSPs can now add this great telephony solution to their portfolios by visiting www.miro.co.za or contacting MiRO (over landline or WhatsApp for Business) on 012 557 0960. Alternatively, you can send the team an e-mail at [email protected].