Apple ends consulting deal with Jony Ive

Apple has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported.

Citing sources, the newspaper reported on Tuesday that Ive’s contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it.

Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late CEO, Steve Jobs, and spearheaded design work on the company’s candy-coloured Mac computers and the iPhone.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

After departing Apple, Ive remained a consultant for Apple and also formed a company called LoveFrom. Among other clients, LoveFrom is working with Exor, the owner of Ferrari, under a multiyear agreement to “explore a range of creative projects with Exor in the business of luxury”. — (c) 2022 Reuters