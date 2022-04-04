FNB now offers free Udemy courses, mobile games

First National Bank has launched a new range of “lifestyle solutions” it says are designed to help and reward customers in areas beyond financial services.

They include free weekly coffee from Starbucks, access to educational online courses from Udemy, a security services platform called GuardMe, videogames in eBucks, and deals on smartphones and other devices.

FNB has also announced it has concluded its acquisition of the Slow lounges from Kulula owner Comair. Customers can now receive additional Slow lounge visits when booking their flights via the FNB (or Rand Merchant Bank) app.

As usual, the benefits are designed to encourage certain behaviours by clients. For example, to get the free Starbucks coffee, clients have to complete five FNB Pay (including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay) or virtual card transactions weekly. Customers receive their coffee by redeeming a voucher using the FNB and RMB app and scanning the voucher at the till point. Vouchers can be accessed on the “my benefit” tab in the eBucks section of the FNB app.

The bank has also launched 400 free online courses in a deal with Udemy, covering areas including finance, IT and marketing. There is, however, an enrolment fee of R50 (optionally payable in eBucks). The courses are available in the eBucks partner section of the FNB app. Udemy courses do not have a time limit. Textbooks and tutoring services will be introduced soon.

Armed response

The next lifestyle solution is an armed response and medical emergency service that provides FNB customers with a virtual panic button should they need help. The FNB GuardMe feature is powered by Aura, a 24-hour personal security service. Customers can register to access 250 armed response service providers, 2 500 armed response vehicles and 5 000 armed response personnel. The service is free for the first three months, after which it’s R 19.90/month per user. Customers can get up to 100% of their subscription fees back in eBucks every month (limited to six members).

The bank has also announced eBucks Games. Customers can add other members to their gaming profile regardless of whether they bank with FNB or RMB. eBucks Games has a selection of both free and paid-for mobile games. Clients can use eBucks to pay for premium games. People can opt to play by themselves or challenge other players to tournaments, with a range of prizes up for grabs.

Then, FNB has introduced device deals. The so-called “hero device deals” can be accessed via the Connect Shop in the FNB app product shop. Customers can purchase laptops, new smartphones and iPads on 24-month contracts. Some of the current deals include a Samsung A32 smartphone for R149/month (total fee of R3 576 vs the usual R4 999 cash price) and Apple iPad 9 10.2” at R199/month (total fee of R4 776 vs the usual R6 499 cash price). The deals also come with a free data and SMS bundle through FNB Connect, the bank’s mobile virtual network operator. Non-FNB customers can access this service as well, but will need to open a savings account with the bank if they want to buy something. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media