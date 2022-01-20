HP 15 notebooks empower youngsters for success

As Africa positions itself to emerge from the pandemic, young people will increasingly need to adjust to new ways of studying, creating and – importantly — connecting. HP’s range of HP 15 notebooks are the ideal learning companions. The HP 15 notebook 15s-fq2003ni powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, is built to equip the youth with the best tools for the “new normal”.

Efforts are taking place to give young people access to better learning equipment, many learners across Africa currently rely on cellphones or smartphones to continue learning during this digital age — but it is crucial for learners and parents to be aware of the available and affordable options to help learners prepare for the classroom of the future.

“HP is committed to bringing the best and latest technology to enable people to connect and create from anywhere,” said vice president and MD of HP in Africa Bradley Pulford. “We understand the need to adapt to a rapidly changing academic environment — to stay on top and prepare yourself for tomorrow’s success. The fast processing speed of the HP 15-inch notebooks allow you to bring your ideas to life through quick research, collaboration and execution; at the same time, the long battery life allows you to stay uninterrupted and productive.”

What to expect from HP 15 notebooks?

Learn from anywhere: On or off campus, carry the thin and light notebooks easily around for studying on the go.

Study without interruption: A long battery life is critical so your child can keep working, even during power cuts. It also helps them to move freely and study from wherever they want to, reducing the need to carry the charger, or always have a charging point nearby. Fast-charge technology is a must-have these days, so look for a battery that can recharge to 50% in just 45 minutes, allowing your child to study and create all day.

HD camera: A TrueVision HD camera allows users to collaborate remotely, even in low-light conditions. Its built-in digital microphone takes care of clear sound to get your points across.

Light, thin design: Beyond the stylish looks, a thin, easy-to-carry 15-inch notebook is easy to take to and from school or work, while being big enough to see and complete tasks.

Pricing and availability

The HP 15 notebook is available in South Africa for a starting price of R8 999.

