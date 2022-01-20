Disc To Print upgrades high-end digital printing solutions with Xerox

Disc To Print, an upmarket digital printing facility that produces top-quality digital products for discerning customers, has installed a new Xerox Iridesse Color Press from Altron Document Solutions, further extending its high-end printing solutions portfolio.

The new digital press continues Disc To Print’s ongoing investment in Xerox and association with Altron Document Solutions, which started more than 14 years ago. Shane Whitter of Disc To Print says the decision to invest in Xerox’s highest-quality digital press was made after a lengthy comparison with a competitive product that couldn’t match the Iridesse’s features and functionality for the type of work the company produces.

“The clients we work with demand the very best from us, as a boutique digital printing provider, and so we are constantly looking for the best possible quality, colour consistency, standard media support and after-sales backup from the products we procure,” says Whitter.

“Without all of the above, we would not retain our customers, simple as that,” he says. “When clients need their printing, they do not care what problems we’re facing; they just care about their products. Making excuses is not an option. In that regard, Xerox has provided consistency, with ‘as-new’ quality over many years with the same machines. This gives us complete confidence when dealing with both new and longstanding customers.”

The Xerox Iridesse features patented Color FLX Technology, which layers CMYK with up to two Specialty Dry Inks in one single, productive pass while maintaining “spot-on” registration from colour to colour. HD EA Gold and Silver Dry Inks incorporate flecks of metal for sparkle with a true metallic appearance, while HD EA White and Clear Dry Ink spot or flood embellishments unlock a broader range of specialty media with White underlays and enhance virtually any stock with White or Clear design effects.

The new finishes and embellishments complement Xerox’s industry-standard HD print engine, featuring a combination of 1 200×1 200×10-bit RIP rendering and 2 400×2 400×1-bit print imaging for smooth gradients and tints, fine lines and small text accuracy. New High-Definition Emulsion Aggregate (HD EA) toner is another key component of the press’s CMYK quality, creating smooth prints with lower gloss and excellent shadow detail, even in challenging images.

“The specialty colours on the Iridesse allow Disc To Print to offer a wider range of print-on-demand services to our customers,” says Barry Hasleham, key account manager, Altron Document Solutions. “Having a spot Gold, Silver, White, Clear and Flourescent Pink also allows them to offer CMYK+, which is unique considering they don’t need specialised media.

“They can also print White, Gold and Silver onto black media, something that was impossible only a few years ago,” he adds. “The Flourescent Pink expands the colour gamut of reds and oranges, as well as producing an amazing standalone pink hue. This colour also fluoresces under UV, which adds security options to digital prints.”

Whitter says Disc To Print has come a long way since switching from old Ricoh printers to Xerox.

“We started off with Ricoh machines in 2002 and after three different models we realised they were not able to consistently produce the level of quality that our customers were demanding,” he says. “In early 2007 I was approached by Altron (previously Bytes Document Solutions), and after getting a demonstration of the Xerox DocuColor 8000, the rest is history.

“Since then, we’ve used the DC8000, DC1000, DC260, D95 and now the Iridesse. The fact that all the Xerox products we have purchased have produced consistent results has enabled us to satisfy the most decerning of customers. This, together with ever-improving print quality, larger print area and heavier stock capabilities in the newer machines, has allowed us to expand our client base and product offering. The Xerox machines do not require us to pre-treat paper stocks, and the wide range of standard paper stocks that will run through the machines gives us a major advantage in this market.”

About Altron Document Solutions

Altron Document Solutions (ADS) is Africa’s leading document management technology and services company, and the largest Xerox distributor in the world. It is the authorised Xerox distributor in 26 sub-Saharan African countries, offering the complete range of Xerox document equipment, software solutions and services. ADS forms part of JSE-listed Altron Limited.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) makes every day work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, Ethernet, the laser printer and more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.