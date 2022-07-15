Huawei Enterprise celebrates partners at Eco Connect 2022 summit

Huawei last week recognised 17 partners at a gala awards dinner, which formed part of its Eco Connect South Africa 2022 summit. The awards acknowledged the contributions of these partners across the full range of verticals in which Huawei operates.

“On behalf of Huawei, I would like to express great gratitude to the customers and partners who have continually supported Huawei in the past few years, and I also would like to extend the warmest welcome to all the potential customers and new partners who have joined us today,” said Huawei South Africa’s partner and alliance director Wang Yuan on the night. “We really value these partnerships and we look forward to more partners joining this Huawei family in the future.”

The night’s winners included:

Awards Name Awards Company Distributor of the Year Mustek Limited Commercial Market Partner of the Year Pinnacle Micro Pty Ltd Sales Partner of the Year Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd Capability Partner of the Year Reflex Solutions Nova Partner of the Year Sizwe IT Group In2IT Tech (Pty) Ltd Metrowired (Pty) Ltd Network Partner of the Year Altron (Pty) Ltd Khanya Africa Networks IT Partner of the Year Gijima Holdings EOH Mthombo (Pty) Ltd Huawei Cloud Best Contribution Partner of the Year Tech Mahindra Limited Datacentrix (Pty) Ltd Altron (Pty) Ltd Seidor Networks (Pty) Ltd SoluGrowth (Pty) Ltd Solar Residential Partner of the Year ACDC Dynamics (Pty) Ltd Solar Commercial and Industry Partner of the Year Kathea Data Centre Partner of the Year Master Power Technologies (Pty) Ltd Data Centre Most Outsanding Turnkey Project Award RCB Solutions Training Partner of the Year Mecer Inter-Ed (Pty) Ltd IT Services Partner of the Year Gijima Holdings IP Services Partner of the Year Altron (Pty) Ltd Optical Services Partner of the Year Reflex Solutions Authorised Services Partner of the Year IT Naledi Solutions (Pty) Ltd

The gala dinner also provided an opportunity to pay tribute to David Kan, the late founder and CEO of Mustek, who passed away on 19 May. Paying tribute to the South African tech pioneer, Huawei not only celebrated his role in its successful partnerships with Mustek but his overall contribution to the South African technology space.

“With David’s great leadership, unwavering support and partnership, Mustek and Huawei have helped build each other’s great successes and contributed to the lasting success of the country. This partnership will continue to grow from strength to strength.”

This year marked the first time that Huawei has been able to hold Eco Connect South Africa, its flagship summit, as an in-person event since 2019. Bringing together more than 1 200 in-person attendees and over 200 online guests, the event once again took place at the Sandton Convention Centre and brought together business leaders, industry experts, media professionals, partners and potential partners.

State of the industry

Eco Connect provided attendees with an overview of the current state of the ICT industry as well as a look at how Huawei Enterprise is working together with its partners and customers to promote digital transformation in South Africa.

“Huawei prides itself in finding digital solutions that make businesses smarter, accelerating a fully connected, intelligent world,” said Spawn Fan, CEO, Huawei South Africa. “An event such as Eco Connect helps bring together various ICT organisations to share their experiences and insights about their unique views on digital transformation and how they plan on achieving their organisational goals through its application.”

Beyond the night’s formalities, the dinner included performances from the likes of headliner Shekhinah, as well as Melody of Dancers: Ariel/Fire Dancer, Drum Café and The Drum Bots, to name just a few. Emcees Jason Goliath and Unathi Nkayi kept the audience going throughout the night.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global ICT solutions provider with the vision to enrich life through communication. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives our customers competitive advantages in telecoms and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei’s 150 000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecoms operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services have been deployed in over 177 countries and regions, serving more than a third of the world’s population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube.