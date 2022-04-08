Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition delivers a pocket-sized work of art

Are you looking for the perfect combination of technology, beauty and design in your next smartphone? Then the new Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition is the functional work of art designed for you. Created in collaboration with haute couture designer Iris van Herpen, known for fusing technology with high art craftmanship, the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition foldable features amazing style of organically flowing patterns in a stunning gold tone, bringing an element of organic, kinetic life to cutting-edge technology that moves.

Featuring an innovative 3D micro-sculpture design, the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition introduces a dynamic approach to colour. Inspired by the brilliance of diamonds, the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition recreates the beauty of this gemstone with its ultra-thin glass back, which is intricately patterned. Under extreme high temperature conditions, the patterns on the two sides of the hair-thin pane weave an intricate 3D grid, which transforms the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition into an ever-changing piece of art that is responsive to light and shadows.

All about the hinge

Huawei has also developed an industry-leading multi-dimensional hinge for the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition, which is reinforced with innovative materials that folds to fit seamlessly. This enables the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition unfold without any signs of creasing, instantly transforming from pocket size to a class-leading full-screen smartphone.

This hinge design delivers a large bending radius and reduces stress on the screen. Ultimately, this results in a thinner phone with less convex on the back cover.

Power in your pocket

Living up to its name, the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition is just 15.2mm thin when folded. This makes it easier to carry around in your pocket or even in a small handbag. Users can also enjoy a large display when the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition is unfolded. Its glorious, 6.9-inch display packs a 2 790×1 188-pixel resolution, which creates a beautifully immersive viewing experience using a 21:9 ratio.

Tech brilliance

More than its aesthetics, the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition delivers great standby battery life and supports lightning-fast charging speeds. It comes standard with a 4 000mAh battery and supports 40W Huawei SuperCharge for an effortless, high-speed top-up. The Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition features a built-in smart battery engine for managing battery health and enabling smart battery management, battery experience and customisable battery management. This means that you can optimise your battery to deliver essential performance.

Checking notifications, receiving calls and taking quick selfies are made easy with service widgets on the cover screen. Walking navigation and music control access gives you seamless convenience, even when your Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition is folded.

The Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition delivers the head-turning design aesthetic, powerful technology and digital integration you have been wanting in a smartphone.

The Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition is available on the Huawei Store (Online) for just R28 999, which includes the Huawei Freebuds Lipstick valued at R3 999 each and a phone case valued at R999 each. This offer is valid from 1 April to 31 May 2022, while stocks last. Ts&Cs apply.

The Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition comes with excellent service benefits, including:

Two-year manufacturer warranty

Complimentary 50-day screen insurance

One-time free screen guard service from Huawei Service Centres

Free 90-day extended warranty

Free Huawei VIP Music and Video for six months

Free unboxing service at selected stores

Free collection and delivery repair service

Ts&Cs apply to these service benefits.